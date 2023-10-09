Cast and Creative Team Set For ACT Louisville's HONK! The Musical

ACT Louisville Productions (ALP) producers Beth Craig Hall and Randy Blevins have announced performances and the cast of Honk! The Musical. The team that brought you The Wizard of Oz, 13 - The Musical, and The Sound of Music, have announced the cast and creative team for Honk! The Musical, a modern take on the classic tale of “The Ugly Duckling” for all ages October 27-November 5th. Tickets for performances at the Studio 1A Theatre (3900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207) are on sale now and start at just $25 at Click Here.

"Honk! isn't just a kids show,” explains Hall, who will also direct the musical. “It's full of wit, fun, and clever narratives, masterfully designed to appeal to theater lovers of all ages. Making it even more special is the remarkable talent pool from Southern Indiana and Louisville Metro, showcasing Act Louisville's young performers. Who knows? You might just catch a glimpse of a budding Tony or Oscar winner!”

Dive into a "Poultry Tale" that's aflutter with lessons, laughter, and love! Just like Nemo found his way in the vast ocean and Fievel journeyed through his American tale, join our dear Ugly Duckling as he embarks on a vibrant adventure to discover the essence of self-acceptance and unconditional love. But don't expect just another somber story - with every quack and cluck, you'll find yourself tapping your feet and laughing out loud.

Since its debut in 1993, Stiles & Drewe's "Honk!" has graced stages in over 8,000 productions worldwide, captivating audiences in numerous languages. Its accolades include the prestigious 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical. At its heart, "Honk!" is a beautiful portrayal of embracing one's uniqueness. As Ugly navigates a world where he is distinct from his duckling siblings, he encounters a myriad of quirky characters, dodges a crafty cat, and learns that being different can be wonderfully beautiful.

Here's the outstanding cast and creative team that have come together to bring you this charming production:

HONK!

Book & Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

Music by George Stiles

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Ugly Duckling

presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

CREATIVE TEAM

Producers: Randy Blevins and Beth C. Hall

Director: Beth C. Hall

Assistant Director: Alex Craig

Musical Director: Emily Fields

Choreographer: Michelle Phillips Semrick

Stage Manager: Azariah Taylor

Lighting and Sound: Alyssa Charlesworth

Scenic Design: Alex Craig/Monty Fields

Costume Design: Beth C. Hall

Costumes: Amy Crosser/John Leffert

Properties: Alex Craig

Stage Management Intern: Jesse Leezer

CAST

Ugly/Ensemble: Vincent Hocker / Aidan Brooks

Cat: Emerson Taylor

Drake/Greylag/Bullfrog: Kyran Kennedy

Turkey/Barnacles/Farmer/Father Swan: Deacon Grasty

Ida: Grace Cuenca

Grace/Dot/Bewick: Becca Downs

Maureen/Snowy/Penny: Emmie Siegel

Maggie Pie/Pinkyfoot/Henrietta/Ensemble/Understudy/Female Swing: Sophie Fields

Mother Swan/Dance/Ensemble/Featured: Claire Stuecker

Beaky/Ensemble: Isabelle Simms

Downy Ensemble: Isabel Gril

Fluff/Ensemble: Ruby Semrick

Billy/Ensemble: Mya White