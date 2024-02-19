CHARLEY'S AUNT By Brandon Thomas Comes to Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville This Week

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas, directed by Staci York February 23 - March 9, 2024 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue in Louisville, CO. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m., Monday, March 4 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets $25-$28

Group discounts available. Call for more information.

Tickets at: www.cctlouisville.org or call 303-665-0955

At Oxford University in 1892, we meet Jack Chesney, who loves Kitty Verdun, and Charley Wykeham, who loves Miss Amy Spettigue. They invite the ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt from Brazil, "where the nuts come from." Cancelling her visit at the last minute, the millionaire aunt sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion. What do they do now? The problem is solved by drafting their feckless Oxford undergrad pal, Fancourt Babberly, into pretending to be Charley's Aunt, who is then introduced to the ladies, to Jack's father and to Stephen Spettigue, Amy's guardian. When the real aunt turns up, classic comic chaos ensues.

CAST: The cast includes Paul Carrasco (Jack Chesney), JC Reyes (Charley Wykeham), Markus Rodriguez-Intulaksana (Lord Fancourt Babberly), Beth Crosby (Kitty Verdun), Jo Niederhoff (Ela Delahay),Melissa Baker (Amy Spettigue), Jay Moretz (Stephen Spettigue), Wade Livingston (Sir Francis Chesney), Marcy Rodney (Donna Lucia D'Alvadorez), and Jadd Miller (Brassett).