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Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas will play The Sheldon on December 18, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28. The concert is made possible with support from Dr. Thomas & Cynthia Siler.













You know 'Christmas Time's A Coming' when 15-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs and his backing band Kentucky Thunder play all your favorite Christmas songs in their acoustic style.

This heartwarming show features a reason to listen to the season of songs both old and new as Skaggs and his band perform their own blend of tight harmony, celebrating the time of year with first class vocalists and musicians singing and playing their finest for Christmastime.

The show includes the joyful bluegrass tune 'Christmas Time's A Coming' along with a rendition of 'New Star Shining,' a hit song for Ricky Skaggs and James Taylor. Classic songs 'Silent Night,' 'Deck the Halls,' and 'Let it Snow' are fully represented, along with many other Christmas melodies. Included in the show are sing-a-longs, rounding out the assortment of holiday songs.

2026-2027 Folk Subscribers will receive an email with a special presale code Thursday, 8/27.

Up Next at The Sheldon

Asleep at the Wheel — August 29

The New Pornographers — September 23

Matthew Whitaker Quintet — October 9

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart — October 10

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