BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announce its 2023-24 season of Broadway productions. The season will kick off in September with Wicked. The lineup also includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, Six, and Beetlejuice.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Wicked

Sep 20 - Oct 8, 2023

The untold true story of the Witches of Oz.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2023

A celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity by Tina Turner.

Disney's Frozen

Jan 24 - Feb 4, 2024

Features the songs you know and love, plus a dozen new musical numbers.

Clue

Mar 5 - 10, 2024

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie adaptation of the classic Hasbro board game.

Six

Apr 9 - 14, 2024

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Beetlejuice

May 14 - 19, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to your city. It's showtime!...