Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!

Mar. 16, 2023  
BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announce its 2023-24 season of Broadway productions. The season will kick off in September with Wicked. The lineup also includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, Six, and Beetlejuice.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Wicked

Sep 20 - Oct 8, 2023

The untold true story of the Witches of Oz.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2023

A celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity by Tina Turner.

Disney's Frozen

Jan 24 - Feb 4, 2024

Features the songs you know and love, plus a dozen new musical numbers.

Clue

Mar 5 - 10, 2024

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie adaptation of the classic Hasbro board game.

Six

Apr 9 - 14, 2024

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Beetlejuice

May 14 - 19, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to your city. It's showtime!...




Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues Photo
Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues
Pandora Productions, one of the country's longest running, Kentucky's oldest and Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL.
Foo Fighters, Green Day & More to Headline Louder Than Life Photo
Foo Fighters, Green Day & More to Headline Louder Than Life
The festival features Foo Fighters, Green Day (making their DWP festival debut), Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Turnstile, Rancid, Falling In Reverse, 311, Pierce The Veil, Run The Jewels, Corey Taylor, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, and more.
Browse Louisville Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Louisville Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Louisville!
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center Photo
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center
What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center? As theatre innovates and reinvents, the days of the old-time musical comedies are all but behind us. But the broadway musical adaption of Tootsie (based on the 1982 film), is a welcome and refreshing musical comedy. The story is simple: an out of work actor needs a job, that actor gets hired in disguise as a woman, and deceit and hilarity ensues.

More Hot Stories For You


Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ IssuesPandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues
March 21, 2023

Pandora Productions, one of the country's longest running, Kentucky's oldest and Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL.
BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 SeasonBEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season
March 16, 2023

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announce its 2023-24 season of Broadway productions. The season will kick off in September with Wicked. The lineup also includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, Six, and Beetlejuice. Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!
Kentucky Shakespeare Receives Gift From Kansas City-Based Theater LeagueKentucky Shakespeare Receives Gift From Kansas City-Based Theater League
March 10, 2023

Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc, a Kansas City, Missouri, based contributor to the performing arts, announced that the League will be gifting thirty-five Shakespeare Theatres across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support.
THUNDER At The Kentucky Center ReturnsTHUNDER At The Kentucky Center Returns
March 9, 2023

Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYSNorthern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYS
February 28, 2023

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with The Princess Plays, featuring the musicals Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty: Rise and Shine, running from March 24 – April 2, 2023 at NKU's Corbett Theatre.
share