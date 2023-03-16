BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season
Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!
PNC Broadway in Louisville has announce its 2023-24 season of Broadway productions. The season will kick off in September with Wicked. The lineup also includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, Six, and Beetlejuice.
Check out the full season lineup below!
Wicked
Sep 20 - Oct 8, 2023
The untold true story of the Witches of Oz.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2023
A celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity by Tina Turner.
Disney's Frozen
Jan 24 - Feb 4, 2024
Features the songs you know and love, plus a dozen new musical numbers.
Clue
Mar 5 - 10, 2024
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie adaptation of the classic Hasbro board game.
Six
Apr 9 - 14, 2024
This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
Beetlejuice
May 14 - 19, 2024
He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to your city. It's showtime!...