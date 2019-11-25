ALT105.1 presents A Not So Silent Night, featuring Angels & Airwaves with The Blue Stones & Sessions on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Standard tickets are $35.00. Premium tickets are $75.00. Day of Show tickets are $38.00. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Angel and Airwaves is a multi-platinum space-rock band founded by former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge. The 2019 tour marks seven years since the band has played live and three years since the release of new music. The long-awaited band revival was kicked off with "Rebel Girl," the lead track and feature film inspired by DeLonge's ventures as co- founder of To The Stars, a UFO research group.





