Alhambra Theatre Brings Back Live Audiences With Casey James Concert

Alhambra Theatre in Kentucky brought back live audiences for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Saturday night when Casey James took the stage for a concert.

Casey James is an American singer and guitarist from Fort Worth, Texas, who was the third-place finalist on the ninth season of American Idol and is an independent recording artist.

Next up, Brice Long and Friends will perform on July 10 for a full-capacity audience.

The Governor has announced venues can return to full capacity starting in mid-June and the theatre anticipates this to be a sold out show.

The Pennyroyal Arts Council will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the theater and advance cleaning protocols will remain in place.

