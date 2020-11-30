Actors Theatre of Louisville Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL (A RADIO PLAY)

This holiday season, Actors Theatre of Louisville brings Dickens's tale of redemption, connection, and generosity into your home for the whole family to enjoy. This spirited listening experience, brought to life by our creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished Christmas classic.

Infuse your listening experience with even more holiday cheer with a limited-edition Carol at Home box. When paired with a streaming link for A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play, the box also makes a festive yuletide gift to share with your loved ones.

Fifth Third Bank's A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play streams through December 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Purchase your virtual tickets by December 31 at 9 p.m. EST.

Learn more at https://www.actorstheatre.org/shows/2020-2021/a-christmas-carol/.

