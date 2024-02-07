AN ODE TO BLACK WOMEN ARTISTS to be Presented at The Kentucky Center

An Ode to Black Women Artists will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at Bomhard Theater – Kentucky Center. This event is free and open to the public, no ticket required

An Ode to Black Women Artists is an event that celebrates and pays homage to Black women performing artists who have helped shaped Black culture and art and will be hosted by spoken word artist Robin G.

A live panel discussion featuring local Black women artists Catron Booker, Kiana Del, Hannah Drake, Paula O. Lockhart, Ramona Dallum, and Dr. JaBani Bennet.

The event will include live performances by Zeda Stew, Brandi LaShay, Keen Dance Theatre, Erica Yoleeta Goodman, Gina McMillan, Abriel Newberry, Rheonna Nicole, and Pat Mathison and the St. Stephen Baptist Church Women's Ensemble. Lineup subject to change.

Fifty FREE tickets will be available at this event for Redline Performing Arts' production of Single Black Female, happening that evening at 7:30 in The Kentucky Center's MeX Theater. First come, first served.