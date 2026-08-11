YOU GOT OLDER to Make Santa Clarita Debut With Dig Deep Theatre

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Dig Deep Theatre's production of Clare Barron's Obie-winning play You Got Older will run for 9 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 & 30. You Got Older enjoyed a staged reading in 2025 at Huron Station Playhouse in Cypress Park, and just completed a Drama-Desk nominated revival at the Cherry Lane Theatre in NYC. Dig Deep's staged production will be the first for Santa Clarita audiences.

You Got Older is centered on 32-year-old Mae, who has moved home to care for her father who has cancer. As her childhood house becomes both a refuge and a trap, Mae takes a look at her life, her body and her self. She struggles, like so many Millennials, to find her footing in the limbo between where you are and where you thought you'd be.

Director Renato Biribin says “Clare Barron puts Mae's imperfections and insecurities on display in such awkward, cringe-worthy, and hilarious ways, that it forces us to examine our own warts–literal and figurative. It's through Mae's own existential crisis that we experience this heartfelt story of connection–the ones we have, the ones we don't and the ones we long to make before it's too late.”

DIG DEEP THEATRE is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit, creating opportunities for actors by bringing meaningful classic and contemporary dramas and comedies to the stage. Dig Deep Theatre was the first Santa Clarita theatre company to produce a ZOOM show at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of The MAIN's 2022 season, they had a successful run of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, their first live in-person production.

In 2023, they presented David Auburn's Proof, a staging which Steven Leigh Morris (founding editor of Stage Raw) said had him “leaning forward in [his] seat the whole time,” and that Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs called "incredible, phenomenal, powerful, emotional." In 2024, Dig Deep produced a dreamlike The Glass Menagerie, earning them recognition at The Main Element Awards, and most recently the Company staged a run of This Is Our Youth in a co-production with Theatre Extempore - called “a splendid revival” by LA Theatre Bites.

You Got Older will perform Friday August 21st through Sunday August 30th with evening performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and a Thursday 8pm show. Starring: Shawnee Badger, Bill A. Jones, Kyle Sparks, Ryan Shrewsbury, Lauren Miscioscia, Dakota Klein, and Sam Jones.

To purchase tickets check out the eventbrite page or go to digdeeptheatre.com.

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