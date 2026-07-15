World Premieres of RORSCHACH, DIRTY SEXY SCUM and More Set for Skylight Theatre Company 26-27 Season

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Skylight Theatre Company has revealed its 2026/2027 Season, featuring the world premieres of Dirty Sexy Scum by Ruth Fowler, Rorschach by Kelly Younger, and more.

Rorschach by Kelly Younger

Directed by Cameron Watson - World Premiere! A funny, inventive, and surprisingly tender new play about the art and science of perception, the courage to be seen for who we truly are, and the mysterious, blotted shape of love itself. Rorschach invites audiences to laugh, fall in love, and ask themselves the question that changes everything: What do you see?

Kelly Younger is a Los Angeles-based playwright, screenwriter, Emmy-nominated television writer, producer, and story consultant. He is currently a writer on the new installment of The Muppet Show, produced by Seth Rogen, directed by Alex Timbers, and starring Sabrina Carpenter. He was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for that show.

Dirty Sexy Scum by Ruth Fowler

World Premiere! It's just another day shooting porn in the Valley. Ava’s director is mid-divorce and falling apart. Her scene partner has gonorrhea. His last-minute replacement, Jonny, is the last person Ava wanted to see again. Dirty Sexy Scum is a funny, chaotic, farcical and ridiculous deep dive into the world of adult entertainment. Until it isn’t.

Ruth Fowler's play Bled For The Household Truth had its world premiere at Rogue Machine Theatre, directed by Cameron Watson. Ruth created Little Disasters, a six-part mini-series for Paramount Plus starring Diane Krueger. Her four-part original TV drama Rules of the Game, starring Maxine Peake, aired on BBC1/Hulu.

An American Classic - Reimagined

An almost forgotten play by one of our greatest playwrights that captures a vast cross-section of daily life by following everyday people fighting to adapt, endure and redefine the American Dream. A shatteringly prescient masterwork seen through a new lens. To be announced soon.

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