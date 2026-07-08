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WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Return to Torrance's George Nakano Theatre

TOCA reunites cast members Jessica Hayes, Brian Singer, and Brooklyn Reiss under director Christian Wolf.

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WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Return to Torrance's George Nakano Theatre

Following performances at the Armstrong Theatre and Hollywood's Theatre West, the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation will present the return of What the Constitution Means to Me for a special encore engagement in the intimate George Nakano Theatre during the 2026-2027 season. Performances will take place on January 24th at 8:00pm and January 25th at 2:00pm.

Written by Heidi Schreck and nominated for multiple Tony Awards, What the Constitution Means to Me is a powerful, funny, and thought-provoking exploration of the U.S. Constitution and its impact on everyday lives. Through personal storytelling, historical reflection, and spirited debate, the play invites audiences to consider the promises and challenges of American democracy.

This remount reunites the same outstanding cast that captivated audiences in last year's sold-out performances. Jessica Hayes returns as Heidi, joined by Brian Singer as the Legionnaire and Brooklyn Reiss as the Teen Debater, under the direction of Christian Wolf.

The move to the George Nakano Theatre offers audiences an even more immersive experience, bringing them closer to the performers and the lively conversations that have made the production such a memorable and engaging event.

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