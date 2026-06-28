WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS... To Be Presented By The Robey Theatre Company

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What Had Happened Was... was written by Reginald Edmund, directed by and dramaturgy by Ben Guillory and presented by The Robey Theatre Company in association with Los Angeles Theatre Center.

What Had Happened Was...follows Marcellus 'MRT' Turner, a passionate Los Angeles City Councilman and community advocate determined to create meaningful change for the people he represents. Told through a documentary-style blend of interviews, memories and reflections, the play traces MRT's personal and political journey---from his early relationship with AV, the woman who becomes his wife, inspires and loves him, to his rise as a public figure fighting for his community.

When a powerful university expansion threatens to displace longtime residents and reshape the neighborhood, MRT must decide how far he io willing to go to defend the people who trusted him. As he challenges powerful institutions and navigates the complicated world of politics, he is forced to confront questions about progress, power, loyalty, and the sacrifices required to stand by one's values while dealing with the deceit and hypocrisy with some in leadership positions.

Through the voices of those closest to him - his wife, family, allies, and opponents - the play examines the tension between personal ambition and public responsibility. What Had Happened Was....is a story about love, community, and the difficult choices that come with fighting for justice in a world where change is never simple, and integrity can at times be at a minimum.

The performance will take place on Sunday, July 5 at 3pm at the Los Angeles Theatre Center located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA. Admission is free, but RSVP is needed to office@therobeytheatrecompany.org

About The Robey Theatre Company

Organized in 1994 as a “readers circle” centering on the Black theatrical canon and formally incorporated in 1996 as a nonprofit developmental theatre organization, The Robey Theatre Company is an award-winning, African American Theatre Arts organization. The organization's founders, veteran actors Ben Guillory and Danny Glover, were long-time friends who loved theatre and believed in the transformational power of plays. And for a quarter-century, the organization has remained dedicated to the art of telling the critical and complex stories of the global Black experience. As an organization, The Robey Theatre Company is committed to safeguarding the Black theatrical canon and dedicated to developing actors and playwrights who will sustain Black theatre for generations to come.

The Robey Theatre Company envisions a world where artistry encourages critical thinking and challenges each of us to see the humanity in ourselves and others. Its mission is “to foster a community of artists whose purpose is to develop and produce plays written about the global Black experience. At its core, the organization is committed to effecting social change and to the preservation, production, and reinterpretation of celebrated “Black Classics.”

The organization, named after renowned humanitarian, artist, and activist Paul "Robey" Robeson, serves as curator of socially conscious theatrical performances that reflect its vision, mission, and values. In 2014, the organization established a biannual theatre festival in Robey’s honor. The Paul Robeson Theatre Festival is a three-day, short-play event that serves as an homage to Robey's work and spirit by showcasing emerging playwrights and local actors.

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