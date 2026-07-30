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VISITING MR. GREEN Play Reading to Play Miles Memorial Playhouse

Mike Burstyn and Steven Schub star in Jeff Baron's drama, directed by Howard Teichman.

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VISITING MR. GREEN Play Reading to Play Miles Memorial Playhouse

A reading of the play Visiting Mr. Green will come to Miles Memorial Playhouse in August. Performances will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 p.m. The play is written by Jeff Baron, directed by Howard Teichman, and presented by West Coast Jewish Theatre. 

Mr. Green, elderly, retired dry cleaner, wanders into New Tork traffic and is almost hit by a car driven by Ross Gardiner, a 29-year-old corporate executive. The young man is sentenced to community service, helping the recent widower once a week for six months. What starts as a comedy about two men who do not want to be in the same room together, becomes a gripping and moving drama as they get to know each other, come to care about each other, and open old wounds they've been hiding and nursing for years.

The cast includes Mike Burstyn, the beloved star of the Kuni Lemel film series and Broadway (Barnum, Ain't Broadway Grand, The Megilla of Itzik Manger) and Steven Schub (The Chicago 8, CBGB, 24).

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