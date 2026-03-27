URGENT CARE Will Open At LA's Hudson Theatre

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A new play centering gender health will take place on April 7th at Hudson Theater's Mainstage. Al is a trans man who recently broke up with his girlfriend, Ellis, and let's just say, it was not pretty. In the aftermath of their split, Al distracts himself as he prepares for an upcoming, and long-awaited, hysterectomy. The pair's paths converge when Ellis reappears on Al's doorstep, bringing news sure to put Al's life on hold, forcing him to further question the body he was just beginning to understand. Through dreamscapes, flashbacks, and doctors' appointments, the former couple faces their past relationship, their present quarrels, and a (hypothetical) future parenthood.

Urgent Care began its life on the UCLA campus and amongst a creative team entirely composed of women and gender non-conforming artists. Playwright Warren Riley chose to develop the script at UCLA in response to the Trump administration's demands for the University of California to implement anti-transgender policies on campus. Urgent Care is a heartfelt play that anyone, regardless of gender identity, can connect to.

PRODUCING TEAM:

Warren Riley (Co-Producer / Playwright) is an actor, journalist, and playwright from Los Angeles. Riley's plays concern the meaning of manhood and how transness can coexist within it. In the Fall of 2026, Riley will begin attending the Iowa Playwrights Workshop at the University of Iowa.

Cypress Cai (Co-Producer / Director) is a director, playwright, dramaturg, and current student at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film, and Television. They are currently Artistic Director of The Shakespeare Company at UCLA, the university's premiere student-led classical theatre company, and Literary Manager at Untitled Theatre Company, an organization for student playwrights.

Don't miss Urgent Care on Tuesday, April 7th at 7 pm on the Mainstage at the Hudson Theater. (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, 90038).

In-person tickets are $20, streaming tickets are $15, but both are available at sliding-scale prices.