THE CALLBACK To Make World Premiere In Los Angeles

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TheatreSourceLA will present the world premiere of THE CALLBACK, a new play written and directed by Brayden Hade. Performances will take place May 8 and 9, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood.

Set within the world of casting, the play follows a casting director whose ability to read people begins to unravel after encountering an actress who challenges the narrative constructed around her. The work examines the dynamics of ambition, perception, and control within the entertainment industry.

“In Los Angeles, nobody gets discovered. They get recognized. The Callback lives in the psychological space between those two ideas,” said Hade. “It’s a play about image, perception, and the danger that emerges when people confuse being legible with being truly seen.”

CAST

The production will feature Brian O’Sullivan, Kate Clarke, Jewell Valentin, and Jett LaFever.

THE CALLBACK

May 8 & 9, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Hudson Theatre

6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Brayden Hade is a Los Angeles-based director, writer, and designer whose work focuses on original plays and reinterpretations that explore identity and power dynamics.

TheatreSourceLA, founded in 2017, is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to developing new plays and theatrical work, with a focus on emerging artists and actor-driven storytelling.