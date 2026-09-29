'Tis the Season: 12 LA Horror Shows Ranked by Scare Factor

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Horror on stage is having a moment.

You can thank Paranormal Activity, which scared audiences at the Ahmanson late last year before opening on Broadway in August. Or maybe it was The Lost Boys, Stranger Things: The First Shadow or 2:22 A Ghost Story, all of which are playing in New York this fall.

Whatever is to blame, it seems today's theatergoers are embracing something that hasn’t traditionally been part of the Broadway experience: getting scared.

“Has horror finally found its footing on the stage?” BroadwayWorld critic Harker Jones asked in May after seeing The Nocturne Theatre’s The Eaves, which returns this fall for a Halloween run.

It seems so. From Rocky Horror to Sleepy Hollow, Frankenstein to Poe, there’s plenty on LA stages to spook you this Halloween season. We ranked LA’s current horror shows from least to most terrifying, so you can find one that matches your own personal fear factor.

SCARE FACTOR KEY:

SCARE FACTOR: 😱 (More laughs than screams)

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱 (A little creepy, but you'll sleep just fine)

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱 (Spooky!)

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱😱 (Bring someone to grab)

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱😱😱 (Nightmare fuel)

The cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Wisteria Theater. Photo courtesy The Wisteria.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Immersive Experience

Wisteria Theater, North Hollywood

Sept. 30-Oct. 30

Madness takes its toll at Wisteria’s boisterous reimagining of the midnight movie classic, featuring the original movie projected alongside spot-on live performances by a full cast. Do the Time Warp, bring or buy props to play along, and enjoy specialty cocktails at this decidedly adult experience. Ages 18+.

THE VIBE: Fun and campy

SCARE FACTOR: 😱

MORE INFO: wisteriatheater.com

Young Frankenstein

Lewis Family Playhouse, Rancho Cucamonga

Oct. 16–25

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre brings Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein to the stage. The musical follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who wants nothing to do with his family’s infamous legacy—until he finds himself following in his grandfather’s mad-scientist footsteps. Expect Brooks’ trademark absurdity as well as beloved musical numbers, including the tap-dancing “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

THE VIBE: Classic monster movie meets big, bawdy musical comedy.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱

MORE INFO: Lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

Thomas Hobson as Seymour in La Mirada's Little Shop of Horrors. Photo by Jason Niedle.

Little Shop of Horrors

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, La Mirada

Sept. 18-Oct. 11

The famously crooning, unapologetically man-eating plant is back, and apparently, McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s reimagining of Little Shop of Horrors is so good that BroadwayWorld critic Michael Quintos called it “quite possibly the most eye-popping, delightfully entertaining iteration of the stage show you will ever experience here on the West Coast.” Is it scary? Nah, not really. But “Feed Me, Seymour” has just the right amount of bite to make it sinisterly fun.

Read the BroadwayWorld review of the show here.

THE VIBE: Campy, kooky and deliciously dark

SCARE FACTOR: 😱

MORE INFO: lamiradatheatre.com

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Brewyard Beer Company, Glendale

Oct. 29–31

Grab a beer and settle in for Revelry Theatre Group’s family-friendly adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. Featuring a live musical ensemble, haunting ballads and plenty of ghostly stories, this show promises to be spooky, but not scary. All ages (there will be nonalcoholic beer and cider options as well as food trucks).

THE VIBE: Spooky, but family-friendly.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱

MORE INFO: revelrytheatregroup.com

Rachel Oliveros-Catalano and Shinshin Yuder Tsai in Wicked Lit (Photo by Frank Ishman)

Wicked Lit 2026

Chance Theater, Anaheim

Oct. 29–Nov. 2

Classic literature gets creepy in Wicked Lit’s fully staged adaptations of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Las Lloronas. The hour-long double feature is joined by a Halloween arts and artisan fair, a custom cocktail bar, and an interactive Wicked Lit museum with intricate and creepy set photo ops.

THE VIBE: Dark and spooky fun with a high-art literary flair.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱

MORE INFO: wicked-lit.org

Sweeney Todd

El Portal Theatre, North Hollywood

Oct. 30–Nov. 8

Sondheim’s bloody masterpiece about a murderous barber arrives just in time for spooky season in a new staging by Pacific Opera Project. Creators warn audiences to expect “plenty of gruesome surprises” and “stylized extreme violence,” but while it’s high on the body count, much of the gore is conveyed through suggestive lighting rather than realistic blood effects.

Note: There will be a costume contest during intermission of each show from Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

THE VIBE: Bloody but fun, a musical romp through murder and mayhem

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱

MORE INFO: elportaltheatre.com

Poe-Etique: An Edgar Allan Poe Immersive Experience

MiViDa, Silver Lake/Echo Park area

Oct. 2–31

Described as a “fully immersive theatrical experience, not a haunt,” this show puts guests inside the dark and twisted worlds inspired by the work of Edgar Allan Poe. Only 40 people per experience are allowed to enter “Raven’s Manor,” an “elite sanctuary from a plague-ravaged world.” As a desperate doctor races to find a cure, the privileged aristocrats lurking throughout the manor descend into guilt and madness… and not all of them survive.

THE VIBE: Gothic, macabre, and wonderfully immersive.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱

MORE INFO: poeetique.com

Justin Meyer as Victor Frankenstein. Photo courtesy The Nocturne Theatre.

Frankenstein: Resurrection

Nocturne Theatre, Glendale

Sept. 11–Nov. 1

Victor Frankenstein and his infamous creature meet again in this original Gothic musical at The Nocturne Theatre. Dark, brooding and staged in the round, the sequel leans into the monsters, dangerous experiments and doomed relationships of Mary Shelley’s world while adding a sweeping original score and some impressive effects you don’t often see in smaller theaters.

Read the BroadwayWorld review of the show here.

THE VIBE: Gothic and grand, with a big, cinematic score.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱

MORE INFO: thenocturnetheatre.com

Smitten promo. Photo courtesy Lars Toler

Smitten

The Eastwood, Hollywood

Oct. 29–31

Lars Toler’s psychological horror play follows a small-town waitress targeted by a stalker who sends her anonymous letters and mysterious Polaroids. The catch? Those around her don't believe the threat is real, and eventually, she isn't sure what to believe either. The show explores themes of mental illness, obsession, paranoia, and generational trauma.

THE VIBE: Moody, dark, emotionally intense, and (sometimes) bloody.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱😱

MORE INFO: eastwoodpac.stagey.net

Kayla Fast and Dave Beaudrie as The Shadow in The Eaves. Photo courtesy The Nocturne Theatre

The Eaves

Nocturne Theatre, Glendale

Sept. 24–Oct. 31

A paranormal investigator sets out to help a grieving mother uncover the dark secrets haunting her ancestral home. Full of twists you won’t see coming, this intimate supernatural thriller takes its cues from popular horror plays including The Woman in Black and Paranormal Activity, using suspense, psychological horror and perfectly placed jump scares to get under your skin.

Read the BroadwayWorld review of the show here.

THE VIBE: Unsettling and tense with enough jump scares to keep you nervous.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱😱

MORE INFO: thenocturnetheatre.com

Delusion: Den of the Mosquito

Beckett Mansion, Los Angeles

Sept. 17–Nov. 8

Guests don't just watch this twisted horror story unfold; they wander through dark rooms and down creepy paths of their own choosing as the story plays out around them. This year, Delusion's 18+ experience casts guests as secret agents infiltrating a 1920s New Orleans brothel populated by mobsters, monsters and vampire prostitutes. The production promises more interaction and branching paths than ever before, so once you're through the gates, you're IN IT.

THE VIBE: Intricate sets and an immersive atmosphere—it’s like being INSIDE a horror movie.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱😱

MORE INFO: enterdelusion.com

2026 Urban Death Tour of Terror promo

Urban Death Tour of Terror “Ultra”

Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre, North Hollywood

Oct. 9–Nov. 1

For more than 20 years, Zombie Joe’s has been pushing the limits with its signature Urban Death shows, and this year’s “Ultra” edition doubles down on the terror. Brave a dark maze to get into the theater, then take in a barrage of grotesque, wordless horror vignettes before heading back out via a second maze. This show was voted one of Yelp’s Top 10 Scariest Haunted Attractions in the Nation. Those easily triggered may want to steer clear. Ages 17+.

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Zombie Joe about 2025's "Urban Death" here.

THE VIBE: Intimate, immersive and graphic.

SCARE FACTOR: 😱😱😱😱😱

MORE INFO: zombiejoes.com



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