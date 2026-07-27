Theatre West Summer Reading Series to Launch With HOUSE OF SAURO
Free Tuesday night readings at the North Hollywood-area venue will feature new works by six playwrights.
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 64th year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Play readings are Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.throughout the summer.
July 28-House of Sauro - by Mark Masi
After the death of her husband, and famous architect, T.M. Sauro, Toshio after many years away, has returned to the iconic house he designed for them to live in, to tell her story to a young documentarian.
August 11 - Pitchfork Armageddon - by Tai Joe
Pitchfork Armageddon is a passionate love story of two surviving characters after an apocalyptic nuclear war. Staring at the last hours of their lives creeping in on them they try to make sense of it all.
August 18 - Fat, A Fable -by Mark Masi
The object in the garage under the "Built Chevy Tough" car cover could be mistaken for a car, but it's not. 24-year-old Marti has lived here for half her life, but a man who appears on the ancient black & white tv will change everything.
August 25 - Mysterious Melancholy of Mikki Kuan - by Bryan Siu
A game master and storyteller guides their players through their most epic tabletop roleplaying campaign in hopes of saving their best friend and impacting each of their lives.
September 1 - Office Hours - by Garry Michael Kluger
This isn't an office - it's a halfway house for people looking for something else.
September 8 - Hence the Confusion - by Jeanine Anderson
One son, two mothers, fun, fights, friendship, family and a couple of mobsters. A new comedy by Jeanine Anderson"
September 15 - Crux - by Chris DiGiovanni
When Wrenn meets Constantine, her life plans are suddenly thrown into a frenzy.
Free. Donations are accepted. Reservations are not necessary.
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Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
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After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
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John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
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Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
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Liberace & Liza: A Tribute
The Plaza Theatre (2/14-2/14)
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The Marvelous Miss Gender Starring Bosco
The Plaza Theatre (7/28-7/28)
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Oh, Mary!
Ahmanson Theatre (11/10-12/06)