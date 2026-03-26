The Oscars Will Move Ceremony to Peacock Theater Beginning in 2029

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The Oscars are packing up their golden statuettes for a new venue. Beginning with the 101st Academy Awards ceremony in 2029, the Peacock Theater will be the new home of the annual awards ceremony, moving from its longstanding location at the Dolby Theatre.

Courtesy of a new deal between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and AEG, the Oscars will take place at the 23-acre L.A. LIVE district from 2029 through 2039. The 101st Oscars will also be the first year the ceremony will become available exclusively on YouTube, moving from its current home on ABC.

As part of the deal, AEG will undertake comprehensive enhancements to the theater, including upgrades to its stage, sound and lighting systems, lobbies, backstage facilities and additional production-critical areas. Additionally, L.A. LIVE’s recently expanded plaza will host red carpet arrivals and activities.

The Oscars will continue to be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide through the 100th Oscars in 2028.

The 98th Oscars, which aired earlier this month, brought in 17.86 million viewers, coming in about 9% from last year's ceremony. With O'Brien again as host, the 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won the Best Actress award for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, beating out fellow nominees Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve, and Emma Stone.

Michael B. Jordan nabbed the Best Actor award for his celebrated dual performance as twin brothers in Sinners. KPop Demon Hunters, the hit Netflix musical, was honored in the categories of Best Animated Film and Best Original Song. Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook