THE WIZARD'S WORKSHOP Will Come to Culver City This Summer

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Culver City will celebrate its 27th summer of free theatre in the park in 2026! Culver City Public Theatre will once again present two shows, including the world premiere of “The Wizard's Workshop,” a hilarious show for young audiences and all ages, based on the classic story of Coppelia. CCPT will also present the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, “Black Coffee” Both will run four weekends and are free to the public.

Culver City Public Theatre's annual free outdoor productions have entertained audiences for many years.

Based on the story from the classic ballet “Coppelia,” “The Wizard's Workshop” tells the story of Dr. Coppelius, a mysterious dollmaker, who seeks to bring his prize doll to life, so he can have a real daughter. Along the way there are mistaken identities, magic spells, lots of action and comic characters.

The show is directed by CCPT board member Alaina Haylock, who also co-wrote the script. Haylock joined CCPT as a student volunteer several years ago and is now making her directorial debut. Haylock was given the freedom to choose the 2026 young audiences show. Recalling a book of ballet stories from her childhood, Haylock saw “Coppelia” as a perfect subject for adaptation as a childrens theatre stage play.

There are eight performances, all on Saturdays and Sundays at 12 noon, running from July 11 - August 2.

Run time is roughly one hour, which includes one intermission. CCPT is presenting two shows back-to-back this summer. “The Wizard's Workshop” is followed at 2:30 by the Agatha Christie whodunnit, “Black Coffee.”

All shows are free-of-charge, no reservations necessary. Open seating. Paul Carlson Memorial Park, 10400 Braddock Dr. Culver City, 90232.

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