THE WISH, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Set for Foolish Production Co 8th Season

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Foolish Production Co has announced its eighth season, moving programming beyond the theatre and into community settings for a slate of works described by the company as spanning advocacy, magic, and mischief. The season opens in September with THE WISH: A Manual for a Last-Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theater, written by Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht. The immersive production combines satire, ritual, and theatrical activism to address reproductive rights.

The year will kick off in September with The Wish: A Manual for a Last-Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theater by Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht. An urgent and electrifying piece that blends satire, ritual, and theatrical activism to confront the erosion of reproductive rights this immersive production will bring audiences center stage with their fight for the right to choose. In a time of political uncertainty, Foolish reimagines the stage as a battleground for justice, where art and advocacy collide in unexpected ways.

Following, the company will go on tour in collaboration with the LA County Library bringing Much Ado About Nothing to communities throughout Los Angeles. The war is over and new possibilities of life await. Lovers Hero and Claudio and proud singletons Beatrice and Benedick have their limits of love tested in a wild mix of games, pranks, and mischief. Set within the stacks of LA County Libraries, this newly adapted production of Much Ado About Nothing will place audiences into the story itself.

Ringing in the New Year the company will present a Shakespeare's epic tale of love and mishap Twelfth Night, or What You Will for one night only on twelfth night. Taking inspiration from Shakespeare's time, the company will have no director, minimal to no rehearsals, with actors only being provided cue scripts.

Year 8 will conclude next spring with one final production in collaboration with The Witch's Cottage in North Hollywood which will be announced at a later date.

This year Foolish invites you to explore what it means to be Foolish Together.

The Mission of Foolish Production Company is to celebrate, enhance, and challenge our understanding of self and others through affordable, communal, and innovative experiences of theatre. Modernizing 16th century theatrical practice, the company aims to bridge the emotional gap between actor and audience once again through a shared experience.

The season continues with a touring adaptation of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING presented in collaboration with the LA County Library, staged within library branches throughout Los Angeles. Foolish Production Co will follow with a single New Year's performance of TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL, staged in the style of Shakespeare's era with no director, minimal rehearsal, and actors working from cue scripts. The eighth season is set to conclude in spring with a final production made in collaboration with The Witch's Cottage in North Hollywood, with further details to be announced later.

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