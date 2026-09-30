THE ULTIMATE EAGLES EXPERIENCE to Open at Long Beach Arena

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Hear the music of the Eagles like never before when Long Beach Symphony presents The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Arena.

Led by conductor Kevin Babuder, Long Beach Symphony will be joined by 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience, a Nashville-based band known for its faithful performances of the Eagles' classic rock hits. The concert features favorites including Hotel California, Take It Easy, Desperado and New Kid in Town, along with fan favorites including Wasted Time and Pretty Maids All in a Row—with arrangements specifically selected to showcase the Symphony.

The result is more than a classic rock concert. It's the Eagles' unmistakable sound—rich harmonies, soaring guitars and timeless songs—reimagined with the power and depth of a live orchestra. 7 Bridges' performance is rooted in the country-rock sound of Southern California and authentic 1970s vibe.

“Hotel California. Desperado. Take It Easy. These are songs that have become part of the soundtrack of our lives,” said Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello. “Hearing them performed live with a symphony orchestra brings a whole new dimension to music that audiences already love, especially as they bring their dinners and can sing and dance along.”

Long Beach Symphony's Pops Series is designed to be as much about the experience as the music. Doors open at 6 p.m., giving audiences time to arrive early, set up a picnic, socialize and enjoy the evening before the music begins. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, drinks and dancing shoes, with two dance floors surrounding the stage and dancing encouraged throughout the concert. Food can also be pre-ordered from approved local restaurants for delivery to the table.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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