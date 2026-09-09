THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Long Beach for 44th Anniversary Season
Guest artists Mate Szentes, Megan Wilcox, Vitor Luiz and Tara Ghassemieh join the cast at the Terrace Theater.
The Long Beach Ballet will continue its long annual holiday tradition, for the 44th year this December, of presenting The Nutcracker at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for six performances, December 12 & 13, 19 & 20, 2026. As always, the beloved production bursts with special guest performances and additional surprise treats the entire family will love. Goldstar.com audiences twice voted Long Beach Ballet’s Nutcracker as the “best-loved” production in the nation.
This season, guest artists joining The Long Beach Nutcracker include Mate Szentes, of the Hungarian National Ballet, dancing the Nutcracker Prince, with prima ballerina Megan Wilcox, Long Beach Ballet and formerly Dresden Ballet, as the Sugar Plum Fairy for our first weekend (Dec 12-13); followed by Brazilian Vitor Luiz, former principal dancer of the San Francisco Ballet, as the Nutcracker Prince with his wife Iranian-American Tara Ghassemieh, formerly of the Golden State Ballet, as the Sugar Plum Fairy (Dec 19-20) for our second weekend.
The Long Beach Ballet’s Artistic Director David Wilcox has pulled out all the stops for this 44th production of the classical tale. This production boasts a full symphony orchestra conducted by Dr. Roger Hickman, a flying sleigh, a real live horse, onstage pyrotechnics, and a cast of over 250 onstage. Former Disney designers Elliot Hessayon and Scott Schaffer created the enchanting scenery, Australian artist Adrian Clark designed the detailed costumes, and renowned magician Franz Harary created the special effects. This year, flying sleigh and angels by ZFX Effects, best known for their high-tech Peter Pan productions worldwide. Pyrotechnics by Pyro Spectaculars, who also provide fireworks to the Hollywood Bowl each summer.
Performances take place Saturday, December 12th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 13th at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 19 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday Dec 20 at 2:00 pm, at the Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, located at 300 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802.
Photo Credit: Katie Ging, courtesy of Long Beach Ballet
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