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THE MAKERS AFTER DARK to Bring Musical Comedy to Cavern Club

The hour-long show blends vaudeville, cabaret, and original songs at Casita del Campo in Los Angeles.

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THE MAKERS AFTER DARK to Bring Musical Comedy to Cavern Club

The Makers After Dark, an original macabre musical comedy from real-life married duo Hex and Jinx Maker, comes to the Cavern Club at Casita del Campo for two performances on October 9 and 10, 2026 at 8 PM.

A love story told through ten original songs, vaudeville humor, comedy, audience interaction, and a healthy disregard for the fourth wall, The Makers After Dark follows Hex and Jinx as they attempt to retrace the strange and wildly unreliable story of how they fell in love.

The problem is, they don't entirely agree on how it happened.

Meet Hex and Jinx Maker: married, glamorous, and perhaps a little cursed. She remembers destiny. He remembers things differently. Together, they take the audience through first encounters, bad decisions, a spectacular breakup, an even more spectacular makeup, and eventually a wedding in a Sedona vortex.

There are demons. There are cryptids. Somehow, all of it is true.

Drawing inspiration from old Hollywood, vaudeville, cabaret, vintage horror, and musical theater, The Makers After Dark blurs the line between concert, comedy, and theatrical storytelling. Hex and Jinx speak directly to the audience, occasionally drag them into the proceedings, and use their own marriage as the battleground for an hour of music, comedy, romance, and controlled chaos.

Funny, theatrical, a little filthy, and unexpectedly sincere, The Makers After Dark is the love story nobody asked for, but everyone needs.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Makers After Dark
Starring Hex & Jinx Maker
Friday, October 9, 2026 at 8 PM
Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 8 PM

The Cavern Club at Casita del Campo
1920 Hyperion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Running Time: Approximately 60 minutes
Tickets: Ticketing information forthcoming

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