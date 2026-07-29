THE IMPRESSION to Make World Premiere at HollyShorts Film Festival

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THE IMPRESSION, a live-action short film starring Ukrainian actress and model Liliia Halushko, is set to have its World Premiere at the 22nd Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre. Written and produced by Valerie McCaffrey, the film follows a young Ukrainian immigrant mother and her son as a train journey brings an unexpected encounter with a stranger named Felix, played by Daniel Bernhardt.

THE IMPRESSION will screen on August 18th at 10PM at the TCL Chinese Theatre. It is an emotionally gripping action-drama that showcases Halushko in a standout performance.

The film opens with a young Ukrainian immigrant mother (Halushko) and her small son boarding a train. Struggling to make ends meet and unable to find a babysitter, she has no choice but to bring him to work. During the journey, a charismatic stranger named Felix (John Wick star Daniel Bernhardt) strikes up a conversation, persistently trying to earn her trust. But who is he, and what does he really want? What unfolds next is an unexpected encounter that changes both of their lives, leaving a profound and lasting impression on them both.

'Never underestimate the power of a woman,' says McCaffrey.

Halushko adds: 'As a woman who has lived through uncertainty in both Ukraine and the United States, this story reminded me how quickly an ordinary life can become extraordinary and how the most dangerous moments rarely announce themselves. When I read Valerie McCaffrey's script, I was determined this story be told.'

Liliia Halushko

Liliia Halushko is a Ukrainian actress, model, dancer, singer-songwriter, and television host whose career began in her native Ukraine, where she earned national recognition as an award-winning competitive dancer, capturing numerous prestigious titles throughout her childhood and teenage years.

While studying at Kyiv's National University of Culture and Arts, Cinema and Television Institute, Halushko realized her true passion was not working behind the camera, but performing in front of it. Soon afterward, acclaimed choreographer Amador Lopez invited her to join his celebrated show ballet, Rumbero's, launching her into Ukraine's entertainment industry. She went on to perform in major concert productions, appear in music videos, and become a familiar face on numerous television programs.

In 2017, Halushko was crowned Vice Queen of Ukraine, earning the honor of representing her country at the Miss Model of the World International Beauty Pageant in Shenzhen, China. Competing against 70 contestants from around the globe, she captured the competition's Grand Prix, becoming the overall winner. In addition to the coveted title, she received the Miss Model Best Body/Figure award and placed among the Top Five in the Best Talent competition. The international victory elevated her profile, leading to a successful career as a television host while further establishing her as one of Ukraine's rising entertainment personalities.

Following her move to Los Angeles, Halushko's talent and on-screen charisma quickly attracted the attention of acclaimed talent manager and producer Valerie McCaffrey, who signed her soon after her arrival. Since then, Halushko has steadily built her career in the United States, bringing the same versatility and international appeal that first made her a standout performer in Europe.

Valerie McCaffrey

Valerie McCaffrey is an accomplished film producer, director, and one of Hollywood's most respected casting directors, with a career spanning more than three decades. Her work encompasses over 170 film and television credits, making her one of the industry's most experienced creative executives. She previously served as Vice President of Casting at New Line Cinema and Director of Casting at Universal Studios, where she helped shape the casts of numerous Studio Productions and worked alongside many of Hollywood's leading filmmakers.

Throughout her career, McCaffrey has been instrumental in bringing acclaimed projects to the screen, with casting credits that include American History X, Money Talks, Babe, Dark City, Hard Target, The Island of Dr. Moreau, Frequency, Now and Then, and more than 120 additional film and television productions. Her exceptional eye for talent has earned her a reputation for discovering new actors while assembling memorable ensembles for both independent films and major studio releases.

As a producer, McCaffrey has expanded her creative vision with projects including Neo Ned, Lost and Found in Armenia, Resurrection Mary, and most recently Here's Yianni!, among other feature films currently in pre-production.

Known throughout the entertainment industry for her ability to recognize exceptional talent and champion original voices, Valerie McCaffrey continues to develop, produce, direct, and cast projects that entertain audiences while creating opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers and performers.

THE IMPRESSION will screen on Tuesday, August 18th at 10PM at the TCL Chinese Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., LA 90029.

For tickets go to: https://hollyshorts2026.eventive.org/schedule/6a4c4e9fd634540a71e3c6bf

THE IMPRESSION stars Halushko, who also served as Executive Producer, alongside Bernhardt, and is directed by Luke LaFountaine, who also served as stunt coordinator. McCaffrey both wrote and produced the film.

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