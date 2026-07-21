Eleanora Owen's BEING PIAF to Return to the Odyssey for 2-Week Engagement

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Following a successful run in 2024, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s “Music at the Odyssey” series will bring Being Piaf back for an additional two-week engagement. Tickets are $35 (a $3 fee will be added to all tickets purchased with a credit card.)

Actress, singer and writer Eleanora Owen channels the “little sparrow,” sharing both her life story and repertoire with the audience. Performances will run August 21-August 30.

Multiple award winning director Tim Byron Owen helms this original solo play with music that highlights Piaf’s joie de vivre, resilience, and triumph over a life of abject poverty and despair.

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