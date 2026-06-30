Stephen Bishop Sets First Live Performance in Seven Years at the Grammy Museum

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Oscar and two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop will play his first live performance in seven years, taking place at the GRAMMY Museum on Friday, October 9, at the Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are available here.

﻿This intimate event will feature acoustic performances spanning Bishop's career, featuring special guests like Eagles songwriter Jack Tempchin, Marcus Eaton, and longtime musical partner of Peter Tork (Monkees) & fixture of the Troubadour scene, James Lee Stanley, as well as stories behind the songs, a live conversation moderated by Liz Kamlet (aka "Liz the Music Manager"), and audience Q&A.

The evening will celebrate the 50th anniversary limited edition vinyl release of his landmark debut album Careless, out August 14 on his own Life’s A Bish Records. Remastered by engineer Bernie Grundman (Prince, Joni Mitchell, Dr. Dre), who mastered the original 1976 release, the limited edition vinyl features a newly designed gatefold package along with an extensive 20-page booklet that includes rare and previously unseen photographs, archival material, Stephen’s first-ever liner notes, and his personal reflections, as well as two unreleased bonus tracks written during the original Careless era, “Back Again” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore.” Pre-order the album here, with autographed copies available.

Originally released in 1976 via Universal Music Group, Careless features tracks like the hit song “On and On" (covered on Keith Urban’s latest album Flow State) and “Save It for a Rainy Day.” The album also featured contributions from artists including Eric Clapton, who performed electric slide guitar on “Sinking in an Ocean of Tears” and the guitar solo on “Save It for a Rainy Day,” alongside Chaka Khan and Art Garfunkel. Eric Clapton and Art Garfunkel returned as guests on Bishop’s latest 2025 album THIMK, along with Graham Nash, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Jimmy Webb and many more.

About Stephen Bishop

Stephen Bishop is renowned for hits like “On and On,” “It Might Be You” (the theme from Tootsie), “Save It For a Rainy Day,” “Separate Lives” (the theme from White Nights), and “Animal House." He has written over 650 songs, released 20 albums, and sold more than 15 million records, plus an additional 100 million records sold by artists who have covered his work. To date, his music has amassed over 6.1 billion streams.

﻿Stephen’s compositions have been recorded by a wide roster of artists, including Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Art Garfunkel, Pavarotti, Helen Reddy, Steve Perry (of Journey), Frida (of ABBA), Stephanie Mills, Patti Austin, Kenny Loggins, Johnny Mathis, Phoebe Snow, David Crosby, and The Four Tops, among many others. Since 1974, over 75 major recording artists have covered at least one of his songs.

His Oscar-nominated song, “Separate Lives” (recorded by Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin), topped the Billboard Charts at #1. Notably, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and Art Garfunkel have all cited Stephen Bishop as one of their favorite singer-songwriters in their autobiographies.

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