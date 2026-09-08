SoCal Premiere of Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES to be Presented at Fountain Theatre

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Fountain Theatre artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell will direct the Southern California premiere of Confederates, a smart, funny and moving comedy-drama by Tony Award-nominated playwright and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Dominique Morisseau. Performances run October 30 through December 13 at The Fountain Theatre, with two previews on October 28 and 29.

Funny and fearless, Confederates is a provocative examination of American institutions and Black womanhood. Nedra Ryan Taylor (The First Deep Breath at the Geffen, Clyde’s at CTG) stars as Sara, an enslaved woman who becomes a Union spy during the Civil War, opposite Sarah Scott Davis (previously seen at the Fountain in Last Summer at Bluefish Cove) as Sandra, a tenured political science professor at a prestigious university in the year 2026. Their lives might be separated by more than 150 years, but the forces they navigate around race, gender, power and institutional betrayal prove disturbingly similar.

Moving between past and present with biting humor and theatrical ingenuity, Morisseau connects these two women across generations as each must decide whom she can trust, what she is willing to risk, and how to take control of her own story.

Also in the cast are Sufe Bradshaw (VEEP) last seen at the Fountain in Roe, and Mara Klein (The Pitt), who starred in the Fountain production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ An Octoroon. Daks McClettie II, whose credits include Destination Procrastination: Break the Bullies, makes his Fountain Theatre debut.

The distinguished creative team includes scenic designer Matt McCarren; lighting designer Alison Brummer; sound designer Andrea “Slim” Allmond; and Costume Designer Wendell C. Carmichael. The assistant director is RheAnn Mennefield and the production stage manager is Lanae Wilks. The Fountain Theatre’s Community Partner for this production is Black Women for Wellness.

Confederates opens Friday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m., with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Dec. 13. (No performances on Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27). There will be three additional performances on Monday evenings at 8 p.m. on November 16, 23 and 30. Preview performances take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

Community Conversations, unique opportunities for audiences to explore themes from the play, will take place after Friday evening performances. Friday, Nov. 13, is “Black Out Affinity Night,” an opportunity for an audience self-identifying as Black to experience the performance together. (Non-Black-identifying patrons are encouraged to select a different performance.) A day-long Black Wellness Summit featuring Black wellness leaders and organizations will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14.

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