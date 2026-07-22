STRINGS AT SUNSET to Bring Free Acoustic Concert to LA's George Washington Carver Park

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Sounds of Los Angeles County will present STRINGS AT SUNSET: An NLA Acoustic Session showcase at George Washington Carver park this July 30th, curated by LA's own independent champion collective, NLA Agency. Around the park will have a Farmers Market of 8-12 local vendors selling fresh produce and snacks. You can also grab a complimentary bite to eat from our featured local vendor while you keep the kids smiling with interactive inflatables and games on the grass.

The event will feature ZAMYTHI, Justxn Jacksxn, Nick & Navi, Erva Carter, Just Liv, and Ēlyn.

About Sounds of Los Angeles

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

When a County invests in its own artists, it strengthens the local creative economy, gives working musicians a meaningful platform, and reinforces that the arts are essential to community life. Every Sounds of LA County concert is an opportunity for residents to be part of that investment. By showing up, audiences are supporting local musicians and helping strengthen the cultural fabric of their own communities.

The programming spans Latin, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Reggae, Country, Americana, Indie, Indigenous, Dance, and Family genres, but is always tied to the specific cultural identity of each park community. With concerts taking place in parks throughout North, East, and South Los Angeles County-including La Puente, Sylmar, Antelope Valley, Carson, Azusa, West Covina, Palmdale, Lancaster, and more-audiences can expect a music festival experience that reflects the unique identity of each community.

Even the name was developed with intentionality. Los Angeles County isn't one sound, one culture, or one neighborhood. It is cumbia drifting from a backyard in East LA, neo-soul echoing through Rimgrove Park, norteño filling a park in La Puente on a Summer evening. Sounds of LA County reflect that diversity by celebrating the communities, cultures, and artists that define Los Angeles County.

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