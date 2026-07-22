SPOONS Industry Reading to Feature Vanessa Ray, John Clarence Stewart & More

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SPOONS, a new play by emerging playwright PJ Michel, directed by O'Neill National Directing Fellow Blayze Teicher, will receive a private staged reading on July 28th at the Industry Loft, it was announced today. The reading is being privately presented by Heck of a Hill Productions for industry professionals interested in bringing this work to more audiences.

The reading will feature Vanessa Ray (Blue Bloods, Pretty Little Liars), John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star, The L Word: Generation Q), Hailie Sahar (Pose), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), and additional cast, led by Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The reading will be directed by Blayze Teicher (Trainspotting Live).

A mix of psychological thriller and dark comedy, SPOONS follows a wealthy gay couple whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel when the biological father of their adopted daughter reappears.

Set in Miami, Florida, the play explores family, identity, race, addiction, and the unstable nature of truth. 'I wanted to explore a common fear, especially within my community: the prospect of being denied the fundamental right to parent. This play examines a resurging threat to families of all kinds through a genre lens.' shares Michel. A committed producer across stage SLAVE PLAY and screen, with SPOONS as his full-length play debut.

"I'm most drawn to work that has an undeniable duality, where characters can be both publicly flawed and privately heroic," Teicher says. "I don't think people are ever just one thing, and the characters in SPOONS are constantly negotiating who they need to be."

Blayze Teicher (Director) is a theatre, film, and commercial director. An O'Neill National Directing Fellow and Clubbed Thumb New Play Directing Fellow, she has directed new plays and musicals by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, Gina Femia, Sarah Galante, Alexander Sage Oyen, and Preston Max Allen, and was Resident Director of Trainspotting Live (Off-Broadway). Her film and branded content includes Interested In (Amazon Prime's Dekkoo), Discipline (Sue Rock Originals), and Change the Game (Blazers Sports Bar). She produces programming at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and is an Associate Member of SDC. blayzeteicher.com

Industry professionals interested in attending this reading should email spoonsreading@gmail.com by July 27th at 12pm pst

SPOONS

Playwright: PJ Michel

Director: Blayze Teicher

Executive Producer: Alex Stevenson | Heck of a Hill Productions

Cast: Brian Michael Smith (Leland), Dayne Catalano (Neal Friedman), Isabella Gomez (Yara), Joe Hart (Pete), Hailie Sahar (Sam), Pearl Shin (Dani), John Clarence Stewart (Darren Simon), Evan Todd (Tom Donner), Amy Tolsky (Barb), Vanessa Ray (Laura)

Unconfirmed as of 7/20: Will Hochman (Jake), Abby Quinn (Amber)

Date: July 28th, 2026

Time: 7pm

Location: The Industry Loft 755 N Highland Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90048

Presented by: Heck of a Hill Productions

ABOUT Heck of a Hill Productions

Heck of a Hill Productions is a new theater company founded by Alex Stevenson, built on a belief that theater is at its best when it keeps widening the circle of stories it tells. No art form leans on as many points of view, and few offer a better vantage from which to shine a light on them. Drawing on 15 years as a musical theater performer and a career in talent, sponsorship, and brand partnerships, Stevenson is proud to introduce SPOONS, an original work-the first of more to come. On stages everywhere, and especially here in Los Angeles.

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