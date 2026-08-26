SEEING RED by Laurie Sefton to Premiere at LA Dance Project

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What does female rage look like when expressed through an art form built on discipline, precision and control? Los Angeles choreographer and director Laurie Sefton takes up that question in Seeing Red, a new work receiving its world premiere October 2-4, 2026 at LA Dance Project.

Working within the vocabulary of ballet, Sefton uses Seeing Red to explore female anger and frustration through movement, music and a saturated visual landscape. The premiere features an original score by composer Piper Rose Mann, who created the nearly 15-minute work around the idea of punk philosophy from a feminine point of view.

The choreography unfolds against an abstract video environment of reds, pinks and purples created and edited by Sefton, incorporating visual contributions from artists participating alongside her during the May 16-26 residency cohort at Château Orquevaux in France.

Seeing Red anchors an evening of Sefton's choreography that brings questions of power, behavior and contemporary culture into conversation with the moving body.

Also on the program is Supremacy Ride, a work constructed around gestures drawn from the current U.S. president and other world leaders, and Sefton's More Please.

Joining the program as special guest is Bossi, a singer-songwriter, poet, satirist and multidisciplinary artist known for blending storytelling, performance and sharp political and cultural commentary. She will bring her acclaimed Bossi's Finishing School for Difficult Women to the stage in a live performance, alongside original spoken-word.

Together, the works offer audiences an encounter with a choreographer interested in what movement can reveal about forces that are often difficult to articulate in words - anger, authority, frustration, power and resistance.

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