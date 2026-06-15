SECOND PLACE STUDIOS to Host 90+ Experimental Theatre Shows at Hollywood Fringe

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Mirth Arts Foundation has announced the opening of Second Place Studios, a multi-stage Hollywood Fringe venue located at 6560 Hollywood Blvd. The venue runs June 11th to June 28th, open Wednesdays through Sundays, with over 90 performances in total.

The shows running throughout June represent some of the most exciting underground theatre makers in Los Angeles. With 12+ artist groups and multiple immersive spaces running simultaneously, Second Place Studios itself is an experience, and the show begins the moment you walk in the door. This venue truly serves as a dedicated home for artists who defy categorization, and for audiences hungry for theatre and experiences that surprise them.

ABOUT SECOND PLACE STUDIOS

Nestled in the heart of Hollywood, at 6560 Hollywood Blvd, is an iconic building, long known as the home of Second City's Los Angeles outpost, has been sitting dark and empty for years. Mirth Arts Foundation and collaborators, spent years dreaming and scheming on a space like this. And the last month refurbishing it by hand, reimagining it as an immersive theatre venue, and now filling it with the kind of irreverent, alive, community-made performance it was always meant to hold.

The result is Second Place Studios: an immersive, multi-room performance experience that transforms traditional theatre into an in-world experience. From a sit-down proscenium stage to late-night junkyard karaoke, no two visits are the same.

One block from the Walk of Fame, in a building with actual TV studio history, Second Place Studios leans into the bit: a scrappy, meta Hollywood production house where the shows are weird, the staff are in character, and the whole thing is somehow better than anything on network TV.

THE ARTISTS

The cohort of artists involved didn't come out of a casting call. Many of them have been building, making, and creating alongside each other for years. And now, for the first time they have a home where this art can live, and the results are electric. From absurdist musicals to audience participatory performances, what ties them together is the refusal to let theatre be passive. There's a new wave of experimental theatre, and these artists are at the forefront. They're creating stage-based experiences that are surreal, participatory, deeply reflective, and really damn good.

The twelve projects creating & performing across 90 shows include: 10 Prop(ertie)s, 9/11 preludes: Act 1, Alaï y Las Marionetas, Baby Man, Enormous Things: The Musical, Mod's Medical Miracles, Ricki Lantana, Squaller Holler Municipal Chorus, Test Pilots, The Electric Cheetah Cabaret Soiree, The Mysteries of Persephone, Weird Al is gonna Die!

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