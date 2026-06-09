ENORMOUS THINGS: THE MUSICAL to Return to Hollywood Fringe at Second Place Studios

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Really Big Spoon Productions will present (for the 3rd time!) Enormous Things: The Musical. Created by Sarah Lew & Chris Gale, it was originally conceived for the Spaghetti Festival at the Elysian Theater, had two sold-out runs, and is now back for Hollywood Fringe at the new pop up theater called Second Place Studios (former site of the Second City Hollywood).

Enormous Things: The Musical is the (totally made-up) bio-musical of Claes Oldenburg, the real-life sculptor of enormous ordinary things. In this story, he's making his enormous things because he's in love with and inspired by a giant, Claramonde. When they get separated he goes on a journey seeking the help of his sculptor friends - Yayoi Kusama, Michelangelo, Alexander Calder and the diabolical Jeff Koons - to try to get his love (and his inspiration!) back. Jeff Koons is the villain. It's about why we choose to make anything at all, and it's full of heart and bits and most everything is made out of cardboard.

Written by Sarah Lew and Chris Gale, the show is directed by Lew and executive produced by Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). A majority of the songs are written by Chris Gale, with additional music by Ellie DiBeradino, Danthony, Swardy, and Liz Fitzgerald. Additional book writing, sound design, music production and orchestration by Ellie DiBeradino. All of the incredible cardboard art designed and made by ReMac. Tech direction by Alex DiBeradino. Lighting design by Zack Guiler. Produced by Jonah Goldberg and Jacquelyn Landgraf. Choreography by Steven Jasso and Dahlya Glick. It takes a lot of people to make a musical!

Cast is Chris Gale as Claes Oldenburg, Molly Balloons as Jeff Koons, Ryan Hailey as the Thinker, Jonny Cruz as Michelangelo, Lulu Lam as Yayoi Kusama, Danthony as Alexander Calder & Megatoto, Anna Cooper as Claramonde, ReMac, Niko, & Billie Grey as Jeff Koons' Interns.

Enormous Things: The Musical will be performed six times at Fringe - on June 19 at 8:30 pm; June 21 at 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm; June 26 at 8:30 pm; and June 28 at 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm. All at Second Place Studios, a new pop-up theater created by a collective of Los Angeles theater artists, including several members of the Enormous Things creative team, in the former home of Second City Hollywood. Produced by Mirth Arts Foundation. Tickets are $25, runtime is 90 minutes.

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