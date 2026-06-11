HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Play One-Night-Only Show at The Abbey in West Hollywood
Jed Levinson stars and directs the immersive production at The Chapel, with Peta Jolly as Yitzhak.
Staged within The Abbey — the world-famous West Hollywood LGBTQ+ venue — Hedwig and The Angry Inch will be produced for a one-night-only engagement, Thursday, June 25, 8:30pm.
This full-scale immersive production will take place throughout The Chapel. The Chapel at The Abbey opened in 2016, functioning as an expansion of the iconic nightclub.
Folks can expect a fully staged show — book and score — composed of traditional staging, numbers by the bars & booths, as well as nods to the film.
Leading the company is Jed Levinson, who directs the production and is starring in the titular role. Levinson is a graduate of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, and was the university's 2025 recipient of the Stanley Musgrove Award for Most Outstanding Creative Talent.
Joining him is Peta Jolly, who will portray Yitzhak. The band will consist of Madeline Clara Chang (Music Director; Keyboard), Asher Levich (Guitar), Huckleberry Young (Bass), & Calvin Lundin (Drums). Lighting and Projection Design is by Billie Oleyar.
Producer Riley Reed — founder of State Music Group — is overseeing the production. Reed is about to make the move to NYC, for further business ventures, but when asked about the project, commented, “this feels like the perfect send-off.”
The production is partnering with GLAAD, dedicating a portion of proceeds from the production to ensure continued representation in media.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Entrance to the event will be at The Chapel. This show is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
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