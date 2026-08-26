Rubicon Theatre Company to Host Ireland 2027 Theatre Lovers' Trip Info Night

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Rubicon Theatre Company will invite theatre lovers and travel enthusiasts to a special Ireland 2027 Information Night on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Rose Room at Rubicon Theatre Company. Guests will enjoy wine and light appetizers while learning more about Rubicon's upcoming Theatre Lovers' Trip to Dublin, Ireland, taking place May 11–19, 2027.

Hosted by Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns and Incoming Producing Artistic Director Dr. Jonathan Drahos, the evening will provide an inside look at the eight-day, seven-night journey, including luxury accommodations at Dublin's five-star Westbury Hotel, world-class theatre, guided sightseeing, exceptional dining, and a featured excursion to the renowned Powerscourt Estate & Gardens. Guests will also learn about pricing, payment plans, and travel logistics, and will have an opportunity to ask questions about the trip.

Rubicon's Theatre Lovers' Trips have become known for combining outstanding theatre with exceptional travel experiences, creating a loyal community of returning guests who travel together year after year.

Guests who reserve their place for the Ireland trip during the Information Night will receive a $250 per person discount.

The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the journey, whether they have already reserved their spot or are considering joining the trip.

Event and Ticket Information

Tuesday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The Rose Room at Rubicon Theatre Company

1006 E. Main Street

Ventura, CA 93001

Please RSVP by Friday, August 28, by contacting Perla Ponti at (805) 667-2912, ext. 225, or by email at pponti@rubicontheatre.org.

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