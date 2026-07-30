Rubicon Theatre Adds Spaces for Sold-Out New York Theatre Lovers' Trip

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After selling out earlier this year, Rubicon Theatre Company's 2026 Autumn Theatre Lovers' Trip to New York City has opened a limited number of additional spaces. The newly available spots are expected to fill quickly, with reservations closing August 7.

Taking place September 22-28, 2026, the seven-day immersive experience combines Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, behind-the-scenes access, exceptional dining, and curated sightseeing, offering travelers a unique opportunity to experience New York City during one of the most beautiful ties of year.

Guests will enjoy seven days and six nights at the Marriott Marquis in the heart of Times Square, orchestra seating for six theatrical productions, exclusive experiences with Broadway artists and creatives, and a variety of culinary and cultural excursions.

Travelers will have the unique opportunity to spend the week with both Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burnsand incoming Artistic Director Dr. Jonathan Drahos, as Rubicon celebrates an exciting new chapter.

Highlights of the trip include:

· Orchestra seating for five Broadway productions plus Opening Night of the new Off-Broadway musical Crazy Mama

· Exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences with artists and theatre professionals

· Tours of NBC Studios and Rockefeller Center

· Group dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant, the iconic Russian Tea Room, a popular Cuban restaurant, and a New York bagel brunch with guest artists

· A day trip through the Hudson River Valley, including Hyde Park, the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site, and a possible visit to either the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library or the Vanderbilt Mansion

· An optional guided architectural tour of Manhattan's Upper East Side

· Airport transportation for guests traveling with Rubicon staff

The trip is scheduled during the beginning of Broadway's fall season, when many of the year's most anticipated productions are opening and New York City's museums, restaurants, and cultural attractions are unveiling new exhibitions and experiences. Travelers will also enjoy the spectacular autumn colors of the Hudson River Valley during the group's excursion to Hyde Park.

Among the productions currently under consideration are Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Schmigadoon!, The Lost Boys, Masquerade (The Immersive Phantom of the Opera!), Crazy Mama, and The Imaginary Invalid. Final show selections are subject to availability and will be announced prior to departure.

The package is priced at $6,550 per person (double occupancy), plus a $950 tax-deductible donation to Rubicon Theatre Company. The single supplement is $1,600. A $3,000 deposit and the tax-deductible donation are required to reserve a space. The remaining balance is due August 22, 2026. Reservations for the remaining openings must be received by August 7, 2026, or until the trip sells out once again.

For additional information or to reserve one of the remaining spaces, contact:

Perla Ponti

Chief of Staff

Rubicon Theatre Company

pponti@rubicontheatre.org

(805) 667-2912, ext. 225

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