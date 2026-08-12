Review: Immersive Rock Opera DRACULA THE MUSICAL at Nocturne Theatre

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Justin Meyer and Kelly Krippendorf. All production photos courtesy of Meyer2Meyer.

There are very few theaters in the greater Los Angeles area that seem as well-suited for presenting tales of the macabre than The Nocturne Theatre in Glendale, which welcomes you into a New Orleans French Quarter-style villa with second floor cast iron railings above the front door begging for the throwing of beads by performers in costume. And with tales of vampires forever linked to the city thanks to Anne Rice’s novel, Interview with the Vampire, what story is better suited to that environment than the immersive rock-opera Dracula: The Musical?

Justin Meyer as the aged Dracula

Based on characters in Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula: The Musical, with a score by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics/book by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, will no doubt attract fans of the genre and its well-known characters to see Justin Meyers bring his terrifyingly horrific yet totally mesmerizing impersonation of the cat-eyed, seductive vampire as the blond-haired ghoul you love to hate – or perhaps, hate to love! And you won’t be able to help yourself, trust me, nor be able to take your eyes off him every moment he commands the stage.

Dracula (Justin Meyer) is always in search of "Fresh Blood"

The Nocturne’s theatre-in-the-round design allows actors to enter and exit through several raked aisles in all parts of the theater. Thus, when an evil, hissing vampire stares at you as it passes by, chances are you will have the opportunity to hiss right back at it, making you feel more a part of the production than just a seated audience member. And if you are lucky, even the Master himself might cast one of his roving eyes upon you. Stare back or offer him your lap - if you dare!

Samantha Rose and Justin Meyer

The almost 3-hour production follows the classic tale of Dracula pursuing Mina (Samantha Rose), the fiancée of Jonathan Harker (AJ Castro), who Dracula believes is the incarnation of a past love – of which he has had many during his long life. And although Mina is faithful to her future husband, there is no denying she is pulled into Dracula’s world through his hypnotic stare which seems to bring back memories shared with the Count in years past. Or is it all a mental and emotional trick?

Kelly Krippendorf and Justin Meyer

But when Mina refuses Dracula’s attention, he goes searching for “Fresh Blood” and finds Lucy (Kelly Krippendorf), a young women ready to give herself to him fully. But Dracula is not a one-woman man, it seems, and with Mina and Lucy being best friends, their stunning duet “How Do You Choose” allows us into their hearts and souls as they both face how to decide which path to follow and perhaps lose their friendship – and their lives – in the process.

Mental patient Renfield (Andrew Diego)

Harker decides to pursue finding Dracula and end his fascination with Mina by whatever means necessary. Enter the scholarly Professor Van Helsing (J.D. Wallis), who shares data with Harker and entices him to join in his own search to rid the world of the demon. But first, Van Helsing introduces Harker to mental patient Renfield (Andrew Diego, whose degenerate portrayal earned well-deserved applause), a mentally imbalanced patient from the local psycho ward who is also out to seek the death of Dracula.

The tale unfolds from there, with the men joining forces with a few others to seek out where Dracula is hiding during “Deep in the Darkest Night” to successfully end his reign. But when they find him and who is with him - will she survive her Master’s undoing after his seduction has taken ahold of her soul?

The Aerialist Brides of Dracula

As the story unfolds, we are treated to shunning big production numbers, with many including high-flying acts by Vampire Aerialists Lisa-Marie Burnside, Rachel Fictum, and Kimberly Butler, accompanied by unearthly vocals by Abbaya Krishnan-Jha. And though entertaining, I am not sure why these acts were included as each seemed to turn the number into more of a Cirque du Soliel entertainment than a relevant part of the story.

Professor Van Helsing (J.D. Wallis) pursues Dracula

Astounding technical credits add real magic to the overall production, from Justin Meyer’s theater-encompassing direction to the entire cast’s stunning vocals thanks to music director and arranger Chris Wade (who enthusiastically conducts the rocking 5-piece onstage band), with Melissa Meyer’s fight and dance choreography allowing each seat to get a great view of all activity.

Renfield is confronted by Dracula in Bat form. (Andrew Diego and Justin Meyer)

And kudos to the design team for creating such a totally fantastical production, from costume and creature designer Tanya Cyr, masks by Immortal Masks, stunning scenic design by Justin Meyers and Seth Logan which allowed actors to transport set pieces in and out with ease, to Justin Meyer’s outrageous and colorful lighting design which often took my breath away as I wondered who or what was going to happen next!

Performances of the rock-opera Dracula: The Musical continue at The Nocturne Theatre, 324 N. Orange Street in Glendale, through August 23 on Thursday through Sunday, with evening shows at 7:30pm or 8:00pm, and matinees at 2:00pm. For tickets by exact date and time, visit https://thenocturnetheatre.com/

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