RIDE THE CYCLONE to Open at Ophelia's Jump
Directed by Caitlin Lopez, the show runs at the Don F. Fruechte Theatre in Claremont.
Ophelia's Jump Productions will present a limited, four performance run of the cult-favorite hit musical, Ride the Cyclone, with book, music and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Directed by Caitlin Lopez, Ride the Cyclone features Avery Norris, Coleman Payne, Spike Pulice, Kahlil Leneus, Brianna Oh, Chloe Reyes and Mohammed Mangrio.
This production will be performed at the Don F. Fruechte Theatre for the Performing Arts in Claremont, from August 8 through 16, 2026.
About Ride the Cyclone
In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other–the chance to return to life. Through a wondrously funny and touching series of songs, the teen contestants argue that they should be the ones to be saved.
Told with moving insights into adolescence as well as dark comedic style benefiting the outrageousness of its premise, Ride The Cyclone is a memorable and original musical. What makes a life well-lived? Who deserves to have a second chance? Which are the memories that we will treasure? All these questions and more are answered in Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell's stunning work.
Ride the Cyclone premiered at the Metro Studio Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 11, 2009. It then debuted off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on November 20, 2016 in a production starring Gus Halper and Alex Wyse.
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