Plaza Mexico to Host Father's Day Celebration With Live Music and Raffles
Banda La Elegida, Grupo Blanco, and Grupo Prendi2 will perform at the Lynwood venue.
Plaza Mexico will celebrate Father's Day with a special community event on Sunday, June 21, honoring fathers and father figures with live entertainment, family activities, raffles and giveaways.
The celebration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Lotería and Panini tables, giving families an opportunity to gather, play and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Live music performances will continue throughout the day until 4:00 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Banda La Elegida, Grupo Blanco and Grupo Prendi2, bringing a mix of regional Mexican music and live performances to the celebration.
Guests are also invited to register for a special Father's Day gift while supplies last. Plaza Mexico noted that the event is made possible with support from many of the plaza's market tenants.
The Father's Day event is part of Plaza Mexico's year-round programming, which includes festivals, artisan markets, children's activities, live music performances and cultural celebrations designed to bring together families from throughout Southern California.
Located in Lynwood, Plaza Mexico serves as a cultural and commercial hub inspired by the architecture, traditions and landmarks of Mexico. The 420,000-square-foot destination features shopping, dining, entertainment and community gathering spaces, as well as replicas of iconic Mexican landmarks including El Ángel de la Independencia, the Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende and the Aztec Calendar.
Throughout the year, the plaza hosts celebrations such as Día de los Muertos, Fiestas Patrias, artisan markets and family festivals that highlight Mexican culture and heritage.
Event Information
Father's Day Celebration
Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026
Lotería & Panini Tables: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Live Music: Through 4:00 p.m.
Performers: Banda La Elegida, Grupo Blanco and Grupo Prendi2
Location
Plaza Mexico
3100 E. Imperial Highway
Lynwood, CA 90262
Admission and parking are free. The event is family-friendly and pet-friendly. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Visitors may register for a special Father's Day gift for dads while supplies last.
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