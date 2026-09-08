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Pianist Jim Brickman to Bring PIANO SENSATION LIVE! & A LITTE BIT OF CHRISTMAS Tour To The Alex

The performance will take place on November 19th, 2026.

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Pianist Jim Brickman to Bring PIANO SENSATION LIVE! & A LITTE BIT OF CHRISTMAS Tour To The Alex

Grammy-nominated hitmaker, Billboard-topping pianist, and radio host Jim Brickman is set to captivate Los Angeles audiences with his highly anticipated concert tour, Piano Sensation & A Little Bit of Christmas Live, at The Alex on November 19th, 2026.

Renowned for his revolutionary pop-style piano compositions and heartwarming stage presence, Brickman will take concertgoers on an emotional musical journey featuring decades of chart-topping hits including classic favorites like "Valentine," "Simple Things," "Angel Eyes," and "Love of My Life." As fall weather sets the stage for the upcoming holidays, the performance will seamlessly interweave romantic pop melodies with early seasonal touches, offering an uplifting evening of music, witty storytelling, and intimate connection.

With 23 #1 Billboard hits, 24 Top 10 Adult Contemporary singles, two GRAMMY nominations, and over 2 billion streams on Pandora, Jim Brickman remains the best-selling solo pianist of our time. His concerts are celebrated for turning grand concert halls into warm, living-room style gatherings where world-class piano artistry meets effortless humor and guest vocal performances.

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