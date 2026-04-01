Photos: THE MESSENGER at the Chance Theater

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All new production photos have been released from The Messenger, now playing at the Chance Theater. Check out the photos below!

Written by 2016 Resident Playwright Jenny Connell Davis and directed by Resident Artist Katie Chidester, this West Coast Premiere is based on real events and brings together the voices of four women across generations. At the heart of the story is Holocaust survivor Georgia Gabor, whose testimony reminds us that silence has never been neutral. Blending history and imagination, the play asks what it costs to stay silent—and what it takes to finally speak.

The production features an all-women cast including Juliet Fischer as Georgia Gabor, Megan Sigler as 1969, Rori Flynn as 1993, and Kallie Pong as 2021.

The Messenger runs through April 19, 2026, on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller

Juliet Fischer

Kallie Pong

Megan Sigler

Rori Flynn

Kallie Pong, Megan Sigler, Juliet Fischer, and Rori Flynn

Rori Flynn and Kallie Pong

Megan Sigler

Juliet Fischer

Rori Flynn

Megan Sigler and Julier Fischer

Kallie Pong

Megan Sigler

Rori Flynn and Juliet Fischler

Juliet Fischler

Kallie Pong

Kallie Pong and Juliet Fischler