Photos: THE MESSENGER at the Chance Theater
The Messenger runs through April 19, 2026, on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
All new production photos have been released from The Messenger, now playing at the Chance Theater. Check out the photos below!
Written by 2016 Resident Playwright Jenny Connell Davis and directed by Resident Artist Katie Chidester, this West Coast Premiere is based on real events and brings together the voices of four women across generations. At the heart of the story is Holocaust survivor Georgia Gabor, whose testimony reminds us that silence has never been neutral. Blending history and imagination, the play asks what it costs to stay silent—and what it takes to finally speak.
The production features an all-women cast including Juliet Fischer as Georgia Gabor, Megan Sigler as 1969, Rori Flynn as 1993, and Kallie Pong as 2021.
The Messenger runs through April 19, 2026, on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Photo Credit: Doug Catiller
Kallie Pong
Megan Sigler
Rori Flynn
Kallie Pong, Megan Sigler, Juliet Fischer, and Rori Flynn
Rori Flynn and Kallie Pong
Megan Sigler
Rori Flynn
Megan Sigler and Julier Fischer
Kallie Pong
Megan Sigler
Rori Flynn and Juliet Fischler
Juliet Fischler
Kallie Pong
Kallie Pong and Juliet Fischler
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