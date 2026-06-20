Photos: TREASURE ISLAND To Open At Theatricum Botanicum’s Outdoor Stage

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'Treasure Island', the quintessential coming-of-age adventure story by Robert Louis Stevenson, sails off the page and onto the outdoor stage at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, opening on Saturday, June 20. Check out the photos below!

In this re-imagining of the novel by Theatricum artistic director Ellen Geer, who also directs, a young man's romantic dream of pirates on the high seas becomes a harrowing reality. Tested at every turn, young Jim Hawkins (played by newcomer Ruben Jones) faces each challenge with courage, trusting in a moral compass strong enough to triumph - and to discover the true treasure: a life lived with integrity and purpose.

The story opens at the Admiral Benbow Inn, run by Jim Hawkins's mother (Willow Geer), where a mysterious former pirate, Billy Bones (Jeff Bergquist), has taken up residence. His uneasy stay is shattered when a fellow pirate, Black Dog (Daniel Kean), arrives seeking a treasure map in Bones's possession. Soon after, the ominous Blind Pew (Ethan Haslam) delivers the 'Black Spot,' a chilling warning that Bones's time is running out if he refuses to surrender it. Before the threat can be carried out, Bones dies suddenly of a stroke. In the aftermath, Jim discovers the hidden map and brings it to Dr. Livesey (Aaron Hendry) and Squire John Trelawney (Steven C. Fisher). Determined to claim the treasure, they quickly organize an expedition. They set sail aboard the three-masted Hispaniola, led by the capable Captain Smollett (Arthur Hankett) and a hastily assembled crew (Sam Cowan, Jesse Corwin, Tomás François, Tim Halligan, Nik Moradieh Kashani, Christopher Miles, Matthew Pardue, Andy Stokan). Among them is the charismatic and enigmatic one-legged cook, Long John Silver (Gerald C. Rivers), whose true intentions may prove far more dangerous than they first appear.

The large ensemble cast also includes Asher Edwards, Julius Geer-Polin, Susan Stangl, Georgiana Swanson, Sky Wahl and Jessica Williams. Jason Hayes and Abbs Stoiber are understudies.

Performances take place from June 20 - October 3. Tickets can be purchased at Theatricum's website.

Photo Credit: Ian Flanders







Ruben Jones and Ensemble Photo by Ian Flanders



Ethan Haslam, Ruben Jones, Jeff Bergquist Photo by Ian Flanders



Willow Geer and Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders



Willow Geer and Aaron Hendry Photo by Ian Flanders



Gerald C. Rivers, Jessica Williams, Ruben Jones and Ensemble Photo by Ian Flanders



The Ensemble Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones and Willow Geer Photo by Ian Flanders



Willow Geer, Jeff Bergquist, Ruben Jones and Aaron Hendry Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones, Aaron Hendry, Andy Stokan, Steven C. Fisher and Stephen Richmond Photo by Ian Flanders



Ethan Ricks and Gerald C. Rivers Photo by Ian Flanders



Susan Stangl, Jesse Corwin, Gerald C. Rivers, Ethan Ricks and Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones and Willow Geer Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones and Jessica Williams Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones, Jessica Williams, Gerald C. Rivers, Sky Wahl, Sam Cowan Photo by Ian Flanders



Gerald C. Rivers Photo by Ian Flanders



Willow Geer Photo by Ian Flanders



Ruben Jones and Ensemble

Ethan Haslam, Ruben Jones, Jeff Bergquist

Willow Geer and Ruben Jones

Willow Geer and Aaron Hendry

Gerald C. Rivers, Jessica Williams, Ruben Jones and Ensemble

The Ensemble

Ruben Jones

Ruben Jones and Willow Geer

Willow Geer, Jeff Bergquist, Ruben Jones and Aaron Hendry

Ruben Jones, Aaron Hendry, Andy Stokan, Steven C. Fisher and Stephen Richmond

Ethan Ricks and Gerald C. Rivers

Susan Stangl, Jesse Corwin, Gerald C. Rivers, Ethan Ricks and Ruben Jones

Ruben Jones

Ruben Jones and Willow Geer

Ruben Jones and Jessica Williams

Ruben Jones, Jessica Williams, Gerald C. Rivers, Sky Wahl, Sam Cowan

Gerald C. Rivers

Willow Geer

Susan Stangle, Jessica Williams, Ruben Jones, Gerald C. Rivers and Ensemble

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