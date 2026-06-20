Photos: TREASURE ISLAND To Open At Theatricum Botanicum’s Outdoor Stage
Ellen Geer directs her own reimagining of the classic novel, starring Ruben Jones and Gerald C. Rivers.
'Treasure Island', the quintessential coming-of-age adventure story by Robert Louis Stevenson, sails off the page and onto the outdoor stage at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, opening on Saturday, June 20. Check out the photos below!
In this re-imagining of the novel by Theatricum artistic director Ellen Geer, who also directs, a young man's romantic dream of pirates on the high seas becomes a harrowing reality. Tested at every turn, young Jim Hawkins (played by newcomer Ruben Jones) faces each challenge with courage, trusting in a moral compass strong enough to triumph - and to discover the true treasure: a life lived with integrity and purpose.
The story opens at the Admiral Benbow Inn, run by Jim Hawkins's mother (Willow Geer), where a mysterious former pirate, Billy Bones (Jeff Bergquist), has taken up residence. His uneasy stay is shattered when a fellow pirate, Black Dog (Daniel Kean), arrives seeking a treasure map in Bones's possession. Soon after, the ominous Blind Pew (Ethan Haslam) delivers the 'Black Spot,' a chilling warning that Bones's time is running out if he refuses to surrender it. Before the threat can be carried out, Bones dies suddenly of a stroke. In the aftermath, Jim discovers the hidden map and brings it to Dr. Livesey (Aaron Hendry) and Squire John Trelawney (Steven C. Fisher). Determined to claim the treasure, they quickly organize an expedition. They set sail aboard the three-masted Hispaniola, led by the capable Captain Smollett (Arthur Hankett) and a hastily assembled crew (Sam Cowan, Jesse Corwin, Tomás François, Tim Halligan, Nik Moradieh Kashani, Christopher Miles, Matthew Pardue, Andy Stokan). Among them is the charismatic and enigmatic one-legged cook, Long John Silver (Gerald C. Rivers), whose true intentions may prove far more dangerous than they first appear.
The large ensemble cast also includes Asher Edwards, Julius Geer-Polin, Susan Stangl, Georgiana Swanson, Sky Wahl and Jessica Williams. Jason Hayes and Abbs Stoiber are understudies.
Performances take place from June 20 - October 3. Tickets can be purchased at Theatricum's website.
Photo Credit: Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones and Ensemble Photo by Ian Flanders
Ethan Haslam, Ruben Jones, Jeff Bergquist Photo by Ian Flanders
Willow Geer and Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders
Willow Geer and Aaron Hendry Photo by Ian Flanders
Gerald C. Rivers, Jessica Williams, Ruben Jones and Ensemble Photo by Ian Flanders
The Ensemble Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones and Willow Geer Photo by Ian Flanders
Willow Geer, Jeff Bergquist, Ruben Jones and Aaron Hendry Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones, Aaron Hendry, Andy Stokan, Steven C. Fisher and Stephen Richmond Photo by Ian Flanders
Ethan Ricks and Gerald C. Rivers Photo by Ian Flanders
Susan Stangl, Jesse Corwin, Gerald C. Rivers, Ethan Ricks and Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones and Willow Geer Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones and Jessica Williams Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones, Jessica Williams, Gerald C. Rivers, Sky Wahl, Sam Cowan Photo by Ian Flanders
Gerald C. Rivers Photo by Ian Flanders
Willow Geer Photo by Ian Flanders
Ruben Jones and Ensemble
Ethan Haslam, Ruben Jones, Jeff Bergquist
Willow Geer and Ruben Jones
Willow Geer and Aaron Hendry
Gerald C. Rivers, Jessica Williams, Ruben Jones and Ensemble
The Ensemble
Ruben Jones
Ruben Jones and Willow Geer
Willow Geer, Jeff Bergquist, Ruben Jones and Aaron Hendry
Ruben Jones, Aaron Hendry, Andy Stokan, Steven C. Fisher and Stephen Richmond
Ethan Ricks and Gerald C. Rivers
Susan Stangl, Jesse Corwin, Gerald C. Rivers, Ethan Ricks and Ruben Jones
Ruben Jones
Ruben Jones and Willow Geer
Ruben Jones and Jessica Williams
Ruben Jones, Jessica Williams, Gerald C. Rivers, Sky Wahl, Sam Cowan
Gerald C. Rivers
Willow Geer
Susan Stangle, Jessica Williams, Ruben Jones, Gerald C. Rivers and Ensemble
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