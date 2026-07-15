Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse
See new photos from the acclaimed hip-hop musical by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, now playing in Pasadena.
Pasadena Playhouse is presenting Mexodus – the season’s most award winning Off-Broadway musical – created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal with choreography by Tony Thomas. Check out photos of the production!
The live-looping hip-hop musical Mexodus recently won four Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Music, one Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, and one Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, the first Off-Broadway musical to win the award in 30 years.
Read our review of Mexodus at Pasadena Playhouse here.
The Pasadena Playhouse run follows the musical’s critically acclaimed twice-extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in 2025 and return Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre that concluded on June 14. Mexodus is now available as an Audible Original, featuring the entire musical recorded in immersive Dolby Atmos sound design and extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
Celebrated playwrights, actors, and musicians Quijada and Robinson tell a unique story of the Underground Railroad that led south, taking 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people to seek freedom in Mexico. This groundbreaking musical amplifies the story of a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.
The creative team for Mexodus includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon (Off -Broadway’s Notes From Now), costume design by David Mendizábal (Off-Broadway’s Side Show), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Broadway’s Job), looping systems architecture and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel (2022 Tony Award winner for Dana H.), and Video/Projection Design by Johnny Moreno (Theater For A New Audience, La Jolla Playhouse, Soho Rep, among many others). The Production Stage Manager is Hope Villanueva, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Fior Tat. Casting by Claire Yenson, CSA.
Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch
Nygel D. Robinson
Brian Quijada
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson
Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada
Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada
Brian Quijada nd Nygel D. Robinson
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson
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