 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse

See new photos from the acclaimed hip-hop musical by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, now playing in Pasadena.

By:

Pasadena Playhouse is presenting Mexodus  – the season’s most award winning Off-Broadway musical – created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal with choreography by Tony Thomas. Check out photos of the production!

The live-looping hip-hop musical Mexodus recently won four Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Music, one Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, and one Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, the first Off-Broadway musical to win the award in 30 years.

Read our review of Mexodus at Pasadena Playhouse here.

The Pasadena Playhouse run follows the musical’s critically acclaimed twice-extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in 2025 and return Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre that concluded on June 14. Mexodus is now available as an Audible Original, featuring the entire musical recorded in immersive Dolby Atmos sound design and extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. 

Celebrated playwrights, actors, and musicians Quijada and Robinson tell a unique story of the Underground Railroad that led south, taking 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people to seek freedom in Mexico. This groundbreaking musical amplifies the story of a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders. 

The creative team for Mexodus includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon (Off -Broadway’s Notes From Now), costume design by David Mendizábal (Off-Broadway’s Side Show), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Broadway’s Job), looping systems architecture and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel (2022 Tony Award winner for Dana H.), and Video/Projection Design by Johnny Moreno (Theater For A New Audience, La Jolla Playhouse, Soho Rep, among many others). The Production Stage Manager is Hope Villanueva, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Fior Tat. Casting by Claire Yenson, CSA. 

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Brian Quijada

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Brian Quijada nd Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: MEXODUS- Playing Now At Pasadena Playhouse Image


Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Pasadena Playhouse
Recent Articles
Interview: Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson of MEXODUS at Pasadena Playhouse
Interview: Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson of MEXODUS at Pasadena Playhouse
7/6/2026
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

After the Blast in Los Angeles After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
E=MC² Einstein The Musical in Los Angeles E=MC² Einstein The Musical
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/26)
Fool for Love in Los Angeles Fool for Love
Santa Monica Playhouse (7/23-7/26) PHOTOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
Kaiju in Los Angeles Kaiju
The Road Theatre Company (9/22-11/01)
Magic at the Langham with David Minkin in Los Angeles Magic at the Langham with David Minkin
The Langham Huntington (5/02-5/02)
Cynthia Erivo: Let Me Sing To You in Los Angeles Cynthia Erivo: Let Me Sing To You
Hollywood Bowl (10/15-10/15)
2026 New Works Festival in Los Angeles 2026 New Works Festival
Helen Borgers Theatre (5/15-9/20)
A Faery Hunt and Their Animal Friends in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt and Their Animal Friends
Kindred Spirits Care Farm (12/06-12/06)
SomeTHING Magical in Los Angeles SomeTHING Magical
James Armstrong Theatre (5/22-5/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets