Photos: IF/THEN At Chromolume Theatre at the Zephyr

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Chromolume Theatre is currently in performances for their second production of its 2026 Season of Musicals — A Season of Identity and Expression — If/Then. Check out the photos!

Music is by Tom Kitt with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and the show is directed by Brayden Hade. Musical director is Isaac Schanno Johnson. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Jon Armijo, Ryan Axberg, Keenan Carver, Renee Cohen, Quin Domalaon, Danielle Johnson, Shaheen Kapambwe, Joelle Lewis, Natalie Luna, Nadia Salina Salvia, Stephanie Saunders, Christopher Jewell Valentin, Michael Vandie, and Judd Yort. Understudies are Amy Melendrez and Jason Rivera.

The show opened on Friday, July 10, at 8pm, and the run will continue through July 26 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm, with an additional performance on Sunday 7/19 at 7:30pm.

If/Then centers on a woman in her late 30s who moves back to New York City for a fresh start after a divorce. The story explores themes of choice, chance, and fate, suggesting that while choices have profound impacts, both paths involve joy, pain, struggle, and the possibility for new beginnings. The show opened on Broadway in 2014 and ran for a year, garnering two Tony Award nominations including Best Original Score.

Scenic and costume designs are by Brayden Hade, lighting design is by Devin Harris, and sound design is by James Esposito. Assistant director and choreographer is Ellie Rodriguez, assistant costume designer is Ashia Coleman, and intimacy director is Mary Zastrow. Stage manager is Mara Aguilar, and assistant stage manager is Deziree White-Virk.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.chrtheatre.com.



Renee Cohen and cast.

Jon Armijo

Judd Yort, Michael Vandie

Renee Cohen, Judd Yort

Suzanne Saunders, Danielle Johnson

Danielle Johnson

Joelle Lewis

Judd Yort

Renee Cohen

Keenan Carver

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...