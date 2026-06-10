Photos: HERSHEY FELDER: THE PIANO & ME At South Coast Repertory
Hershey Felder: The Piano & Me runs June 10-21 at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California.
Acclaimed actor, pianist, and playwright Hershey Felder returns to the stage with Hershey Felder: The Piano & Me, a new autobiographical work now playing at South Coast Repertory through June 21. Check out photos of the star below.
Known for his portrayals of legendary composers in his acclaimed solo productions, Felder turns his attention inward in Hershey Felder: The Piano & Me. The new play traces his journey from his childhood in Montreal as the son of Polish and Hungarian immigrants to an international career that has spanned more than 6,000 performances around the world.
Through personal stories and live performances of works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Bartók, and others, Felder explores how discovering the piano connected him to his heritage while opening the door to a life shaped by music, adventure, heartbreak, and human connection.
Hershey Felder: The Piano & Me runs June 10-21 at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California.
Photo Credit: Dave Lepori
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