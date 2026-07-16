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Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village

Erik Patterson's dark comedy stars Michael Sturgis, James Tupper, and Tasha Ames at Atwater Village Theatre.

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Now in previews, 'F**king Strangers,' an off-kilter dark comedy by Erik Patterson, commissioned by The Echo Theater Company and directed by artistic director Chris Fields, opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre. Check out the photos, below.

Ru (played by Michael Sturgis) hasn't left his bedroom in six years. Mick (James Tupper) can't stop paying for affection. Julianne (Tasha Ames) mourns the life she never pursued. Dylan (Sean Luc Rogers) sells companionship to anyone who can afford him. As real-life and online obsessions blur into genuine intimacy, long-buried truths begin to surface. What starts as role-playing and fantasy spirals into a wildly unpredictable collision of sex, secrecy, family and redemption - with consequences that are both shocking and wickedly funny.

Performances run through August 24. For more information, go to EchoTheaterCompany.com.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and Michael Sturgis

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and Michael Sturgis

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and Michael Sturgis

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


James Tupper and Tasha Ames

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Tasha Ames and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Tasha Ames

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Tasha Ames and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Michael Sturgis and Sean Luc Rogers

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Michael Sturgis and Sean Luc Rogers

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


James Tupper and Sean Luc Rogers

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Michael Sturgis and Sean Luc Rogers

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Michael Sturgis and Tasha Ames

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Michael Sturgis

Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village Image


Tasha Ames and James Tupper

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