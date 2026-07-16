Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Now in previews, 'F**king Strangers,' an off-kilter dark comedy by Erik Patterson, commissioned by The Echo Theater Company and directed by artistic director Chris Fields, opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre. Check out the photos, below.

Ru (played by Michael Sturgis) hasn't left his bedroom in six years. Mick (James Tupper) can't stop paying for affection. Julianne (Tasha Ames) mourns the life she never pursued. Dylan (Sean Luc Rogers) sells companionship to anyone who can afford him. As real-life and online obsessions blur into genuine intimacy, long-buried truths begin to surface. What starts as role-playing and fantasy spirals into a wildly unpredictable collision of sex, secrecy, family and redemption - with consequences that are both shocking and wickedly funny.

Performances run through August 24. For more information, go to EchoTheaterCompany.com.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming