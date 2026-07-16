Photos: F**KING STRANGERS to Open at Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village
Erik Patterson's dark comedy stars Michael Sturgis, James Tupper, and Tasha Ames at Atwater Village Theatre.
Now in previews, 'F**king Strangers,' an off-kilter dark comedy by Erik Patterson, commissioned by The Echo Theater Company and directed by artistic director Chris Fields, opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre. Check out the photos, below.
Ru (played by Michael Sturgis) hasn't left his bedroom in six years. Mick (James Tupper) can't stop paying for affection. Julianne (Tasha Ames) mourns the life she never pursued. Dylan (Sean Luc Rogers) sells companionship to anyone who can afford him. As real-life and online obsessions blur into genuine intimacy, long-buried truths begin to surface. What starts as role-playing and fantasy spirals into a wildly unpredictable collision of sex, secrecy, family and redemption - with consequences that are both shocking and wickedly funny.
Performances run through August 24. For more information, go to EchoTheaterCompany.com.
Photo Credit: Cooper Bates
Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper
Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper
Sean Luc Rogers and Michael Sturgis
Sean Luc Rogers and Michael Sturgis
Sean Luc Rogers and Michael Sturgis
Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper
Michael Sturgis and Sean Luc Rogers
Michael Sturgis and Sean Luc Rogers
Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper
Sean Luc Rogers and James Tupper
James Tupper and Sean Luc Rogers
Michael Sturgis and Sean Luc Rogers
Michael Sturgis and Tasha Ames
|
After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
|
E=MC² Einstein The Musical
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/26)
|
Fool for Love
Santa Monica Playhouse (7/23-7/26) PHOTOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
|
Closing Costs
Gil Cates Theater (3/31-5/02)
|
Unplugged at Etude Music Series on the Plaza
Etude Wines (8/02-8/30)
|
Dracula the Musical
The Nocturne Theatre (8/06-8/23)
|
Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri Aug 21 8:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (8/21-8/21)
|
A Faery Hunt and Their Animal Friends
Kindred Spirits Care Farm (11/08-11/08)
|
SANTASIA - A Summer Immersive Sing Along & Film Festival Spectacular!
Whitefire Theatre (7/25-7/26)