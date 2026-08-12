Pasadena Chorale to Present 9 Free Concerts in 2026-27 Season

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The Pasadena Chorale has announced its 2026-27 season, featuring nine free concerts presented across four ensembles throughout the Pasadena area.

The season will open November 18 with the award-winning Pasadena Chorale performing Mozart's Mass in C-Minor at First United Methodist Church Pasadena. As part of the organization's commitment to accessibility, all nine concerts will be presented free of charge.

"Every concert this season is an invitation to step away from the ordinary and experience something together: something that transports you, moves you, and stays with you," said Founding Executive & Artistic Director Jeffrey Bernstein.

Pasadena Chorale's 2026-27 Season

The Pasadena Chorale will follow its Mozart season opener with The Light of Hope Returning on December 9. Featuring Shawn Kirchner's winter work, the concert will bring together the Pasadena Chorale and its High Notes youth ensemble.

Pasadena Choral Society will present Baroque Christmas on December 16, featuring seasonal music by Schütz, Vivaldi and Handel. The ensemble has nearly doubled in size following its inaugural full season, growing from 45 to 85 singers.

The season continues March 10 with Awakenings, performed by a 16-voice ensemble at San Marino Community Church.

On April 7, the Pasadena Chorale will present The Explorers: Part 1, featuring Reena Esmail's Earth Speaks, originally composed for the Chorale in 2015. High Notes will follow with its annual solo concert, Spring Sing, on May 3.

Pasadena Choral Society will perform Duruflé's Requiem on May 12, while the Pasadena Chorale returns June 9 for The Explorers: Part 2, featuring Vaughan Williams' A Sea Symphony.

The season concludes June 19 with Listening to the Future at Pasadena Presbyterian Church. The Chorale's signature education program features world premieres by young composers and has premiered 71 works by 29 Pasadena-area high school students since its inception.

Post-Concert Gatherings to Expand

Following their introduction last season, the Pasadena Chorale will continue hosting free post-concert gatherings at the AC Hotel Pasadena following Chorale performances.

The gatherings will expand to Pasadena Choral Society concerts this season, offering audiences opportunities to meet performers, composers and fellow concertgoers.

Additional concert information and free ticket reservations will be announced throughout the season.

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