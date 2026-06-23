Olivia Rodrigo Launches 'Daisy Chain Fields' Music Festival with All-Women Lineup

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the recent release of her third studio album, multi-platinum artist Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled Daisy Chain Fields, a new music festival that aims to bring together women in music to support and uplift women and girls.

Taking place August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, the single-day event will bring together an all-women lineup of artists, women- and girls-focused nonprofit organizations. Net proceeds from the festival will benefit non-profit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

The festival’s lineup features Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mistki, Not For Radio, Olivia Rodrigo, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and The Breeders, all across two stages, along with special guests Karen O, Sarah McLachlan and Stevie Nicks.

The Festival Presale begins Wednesday, June 24 at 10am PT. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode via SMS or email here now through June 24. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Daisy Chain Fields is produced by C3 Presents and Live Nation.

“Daisy Chain Fields is built on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change,” says Rodrigo. “I’m so excited to celebrate this incredible lineup of women, and I’m grateful to all of our partners in helping us make this festival come to life. By bringing together women in music and organizations helping shape a better future for women and girls, I hope we can build a community that inspires hope and positive change.” See Rodrigo’s full mission statement for the festival at daisychainfields.com.

Beyond the music, Daisy Chain Fields will feature nonprofit activations, educational resources, community art experiences, local vendors, fan pop-ups, and immersive installations designed to foster connection and engagement. Festival attendees will have opportunities to learn about and support organizations working across reproductive rights, maternal health, economic empowerment, domestic violence prevention, and gender equity.

Some of the organizations Daisy Chain Fields is partnering with include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

The festival announcement follows the release of Rodrigo’s third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love out now via Geffen Records – listen/buy here. The new album is the biggest solo debut of 2026, with 485,000 units sold in the first week. The first single released from the album “drop dead”, made Rodrigo the first person ever to debut the first 3 singles off their first 3 albums at #1.

The second single released from the album, “the cure” also hit #1 on several Billboard charts including the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts. Rodrigo also released the official music video for new track “stupid song”. Directed by Mitch Ryan and shot in New York City, the video was choreographed by and features Prima Ballerina Tiler Peck and other dancers from the NYC Ballet and American Ballet Theater.. Limited-edition merchandise, curated collectibles, vinyl and more are available now.

Rodrigo recently announced The Unraveled Tour, kicking off in September, quickly selling out globally with over 1 million tickets sold, added stops due to demand, and broke several venue records. The tour was originally announced with four dates in Brooklyn and quickly expanded to a massive 10-show residency at Barclays Center. Head here for tickets and more information.

About Olivia Rodrigo

With over 36 Million albums sold globally, Rodrigo has received fourteen GRAMMY Award nominations including nods for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for her work on both SOUR and GUTS. She took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

She was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Woman of the Year at Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year at both the ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Variety Hitmakers. She has also received seven Billboard Awards, a Brit, a Juno, and an NME Award while “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” won Best Music Documentary honors at the 2022 MTVMovie & TV Awards. In 2022, she kicked off her first-ever world tour—a sold-out run that took her to upwards of 40 cities across North America and Europe. In 2024, she embarked on her second world tour – GUTS World Tour, which wrapped in the summer of 2025 after 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities across more than 21 countries. Rodrigo was named Billboard’s 2024 Touring Artist of the Year after the massive global success of her GUTS World Tour.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows