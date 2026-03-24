Martin Chalifour and Mak Grgic Will Perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse

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Violinist Martin Chalifour, the recently retired Principal Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic whose 30-year tenure with the orchestra is the longest in its history, continues his season-long residency at Sierra Madre Playhouse with back-to-back performances of “History of the Tango,” Friday and Saturday, April 10 and 11, 2026, 8:00 PM, at the historic venue. Chalifour, joined by eminent multi-Grammy-nominated guitarist Mak Grgic, traces the evolution of Argentina's most celebrated – and passionate – musical style in a program anchored by Astor Piazzolla's iconic work Histoire du Tango.

The program moves from the sultry rhythms of early Buenos Aires dance halls to the concert sophistication and harmonic modernism that define the genre today. The evening unfolds as both concert and narrative—each movement evoking a different era: the raw energy of the 1900s bordello, the elegant café style of the 1930s, the concert hall reinvention of the mid-century, and the cosmopolitan freedom of the modern tango.

Chalifour and Grgic bring a refined and emotionally charged interpretation to this music, exploring tango's rhythmic pulse, melodic lyricism, and evolving form. The expressive dialogue between their violin and guitar illustrates why tango remains one of the world's most enduring expressions of passion and transformation.

“We will complement the music of Piazzolla,” Chalifour says, “with Spanish Folk songs by Manuel De Falla, the charm of early music in a Vivaldi Sonata in C, and the timeless Schubert “Arpeggione” Sonata, presented in a new light for violin and guitar. We will also perform the irresistible music of Fritz Kreisler and the famed Bartók Romanian Dances.”

Chalifour has shaped a career defined by musical depth, virtuosity, and a profound connection to both solo performance and orchestral leadership. A native of Québec and alumnus of the Montréal Conservatory and the Curtis Institute of Music, he became principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1995 and held the longest tenure in the orchestra's history. Chalifour has brought his rich tone, expressive phrasing, and emotional clarity to more than 60 concertos and countless chamber music settings. On stage, he demonstrates both the refined sensibility of a soloist and the collaborative awareness of a concertmaster who shapes ensemble sound.

Grgic is a star on the worldwide stage. An expansive and adventurous repertoire attests to his versatility and wide-ranging interests. From the ethnic music of his native Balkans to extreme avant-garde and microtonal music, his roles as soloist, collaborator, and four-time Grammy-nominated recording artist are fueled by curiosity, imagination, and boundless energy. As a testament to his versatility and wide-ranging appeal, in 2018 Grgic was invited by legendary singer-songwriter k.d. lang to perform as the opening act for the North American leg of her Ingénue Redux Tour.