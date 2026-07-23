Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and More to Join Being Alive Fundraising Event

Being Alive, one of the oldest HIV support organizations in Los Angeles, turns 40! Founded in West Hollywood in 1986, Being Alive/People with AIDS Action Coalition is celebrating 40 years of service to those with HIV/AIDS by hosting a cocktail reception and awards ceremony, titled 40 Years of Being Alive, on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in the Victory Ballroom. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Being Alive’s ongoing mission.



The Being Alive 40th Anniversary commemorative celebration will include presentations by local government officials, testimonials by clients and staff, the presentation of the Spirit of Hope Awards to actress and advocate Morgan Fairchild, and writer, comedian, and advocate Bruce Vilanch, and the recognition of HIV therapeutic specialist Joseph Leahy with the Russell Ybarra Community Spirit of Hope Award.



The afternoon will culminate with a special 30-minute performance of Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway’s Hairspray) and Tony Award nominees Kerry Butler (Broadway’s Beetlejuice) and Laura Bell Bundy (Broadway’s Legally Blonde The Musical). This touring musical concert and cabaret celebrates their two decades of friendship, motherhood, and iconic Broadway careers that began when they originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray.



General admission tickets are $200, which includes admission, one drink, and passed hors d'oeuvres. VIP tickets are $350, and include admission, paid parking, unlimited drinks, VIP swag bag, and passed hors d'oeuvres.

