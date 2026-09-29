MUSI-CAL to Spotlight Five New Musicals at Catalina Jazz Club

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The Foundation for New American Musicals will present MUSI-CAL at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 7th, 2026. The evening, hosted by FNAM board member Mina Bloom, showcases selections from five cutting-edge musicals in development by Southern California composers and writers.

Book by Matthew Deegan

Music by Robby Good, Matthew Deegan & Abigail Torrence

Lyrics by Matthew Deegan & Robby Good

Vera, an optimistic young "Disney adult," is thrilled to move to EPCOT, the futuristic city finally built by the recently defrosted head of Walt Disney. But she is soon roped into a scheme by The Lost Boys, a band of cynical anti-Disney revolutionaries. On the run from the EPCOT Police, Vera must hold on to her worldview as she reckons with the man her hero has become... and may always have been.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Sarah Sturdevant

A swashbuckling love story between a pirate and a princess, threatened by a devilish captain and a power-hungry servant. After premiering at Occidental College, the show was produced this summer with Pacific Opera Project, selling out all three performances.

MIRABEL THE MUSICAL

Book by Narcissa Vanderlip & Parmer Fuller

Music & Lyrics by Parmer Fuller

A tale of young love at a repressive Swiss boarding school in the 1960s. Serena, the new girl, and Nick, the top dog at school, are bitter rivals, but they become allies to change the nature of the school. Composer Parmer Fuller won the 2012 Ovation Award for Best Score for a New Musical.

THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR

Book by Ali MacLean

Music & Lyrics by Ali MacLean & Craig Finn

Additional music by Jeff Hayashi

A rock musical following Gen, a New York designer, and Hugo, a charismatic British rock star, through their decade-long, on-again, off-again love affair as addiction, ambition, and devotion test their relationship. Hugo's band serves as Greek chorus and emotional soundtrack as the couple asks: what happens when the right person comes along at the wrong time, and neither is willing to leave? Craig Finn is the frontman of the indie rock band The Hold Steady.

JIEN'JENU

Book, Music & Lyrics by Gregory Nabours

As electricity revolutionizes the fictional city of Jien'Jenu, three generations of candlemakers pursue an impossible dream: a candle that will burn forever.

MUSI-CAL is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer) and Linda Shusett (Co-Producer), both board members of the Foundation for New American Musicals. MUSI-CAL has a rich history of featuring over 100 musicals in progress in just a few short years, serving as a platform for developing new works and showcasing emerging talent to industry professionals.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 18 Hrs 50 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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