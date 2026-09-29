MUSI-CAL to Spotlight Five New Musicals at Catalina Jazz Club
The evening will showcase DIS-TOPIA, THE SEVEN DEADLY SEAS, MIRABEL THE MUSICAL, THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR, and JIEN'JENU.
The Foundation for New American Musicals will present MUSI-CAL at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 7th, 2026. The evening, hosted by FNAM board member Mina Bloom, showcases selections from five cutting-edge musicals in development by Southern California composers and writers.
DIS-TOPIA
Book by Matthew Deegan
Music by Robby Good, Matthew Deegan & Abigail Torrence
Lyrics by Matthew Deegan & Robby Good
Vera, an optimistic young "Disney adult," is thrilled to move to EPCOT, the futuristic city finally built by the recently defrosted head of Walt Disney. But she is soon roped into a scheme by The Lost Boys, a band of cynical anti-Disney revolutionaries. On the run from the EPCOT Police, Vera must hold on to her worldview as she reckons with the man her hero has become... and may always have been.
THE SEVEN DEADLY SEAS
Book, Music & Lyrics by Sarah Sturdevant
A swashbuckling love story between a pirate and a princess, threatened by a devilish captain and a power-hungry servant. After premiering at Occidental College, the show was produced this summer with Pacific Opera Project, selling out all three performances.
MIRABEL THE MUSICAL
Book by Narcissa Vanderlip & Parmer Fuller
Music & Lyrics by Parmer Fuller
A tale of young love at a repressive Swiss boarding school in the 1960s. Serena, the new girl, and Nick, the top dog at school, are bitter rivals, but they become allies to change the nature of the school. Composer Parmer Fuller won the 2012 Ovation Award for Best Score for a New Musical.
THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR
Book by Ali MacLean
Music & Lyrics by Ali MacLean & Craig Finn
Additional music by Jeff Hayashi
A rock musical following Gen, a New York designer, and Hugo, a charismatic British rock star, through their decade-long, on-again, off-again love affair as addiction, ambition, and devotion test their relationship. Hugo's band serves as Greek chorus and emotional soundtrack as the couple asks: what happens when the right person comes along at the wrong time, and neither is willing to leave? Craig Finn is the frontman of the indie rock band The Hold Steady.
JIEN'JENU
Book, Music & Lyrics by Gregory Nabours
As electricity revolutionizes the fictional city of Jien'Jenu, three generations of candlemakers pursue an impossible dream: a candle that will burn forever.
MUSI-CAL is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer) and Linda Shusett (Co-Producer), both board members of the Foundation for New American Musicals. MUSI-CAL has a rich history of featuring over 100 musicals in progress in just a few short years, serving as a platform for developing new works and showcasing emerging talent to industry professionals.
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